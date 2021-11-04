Karine Le Marchand attracted by a farmer from L’amour est dans le pré? She answers

The Cupid of M6 is called Karine Le Marchand. For more than ten years now, Alya’s mother has been playing the go-between between farmers and future suitors. Failing to think of her own romantic pattern, Karine Le Marchand thinks of the one in whom the need to be accompanied is felt. Stéphane Plaza’s great friend preferred to focus on her daughter’s education before finding a traveling companion: “I didn’t sacrifice myself, it’s just that I would have been too worried about the leave all alone. I didn’t want to be accountable for his upbringing to a foreigner at all. This fusional relationship, even if it wasn’t ideal, I didn’t want anyone to interfere in it. It was not the moment of love fulfillment in my head, ”she reveals to Gala of her daughter’s teenage years. At 53, the one who cooked potential presidential candidates is single and fully assumes this situation.





Karine Le Marchand does not want to repeat the same mistakes she may have made in the past: “The difficulty lies in loving someone who is reliable, but not routine. Me, I liked very stable people but boring to death, and I was seduced by men with whom one does not build, I knew it, but that did not prevent me from living a parenthesis ”.

What about farmers? Karine Le Marchand met a lot of them on the set of her show. JoeyStarr’s ex (…)

