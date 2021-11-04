Kazuki Nakajima leaves WEC after 10 years at Toyota

Toyota Gazoo Racing has just announced the departure of its driver Kazuki Nakajima at the end of the 2021 season. This is a page that turns for both parties, since Nakajima, Williams-Toyota driver in Formula 1 in 2008 and 2009, was racing for the Japanese manufacturer in the World Endurance Championship since 2012.

Associated over the years with Nicolas Lapierre, Alexander Wurz, Stéphane Sarrazin, Sébastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson, Fernando Alonso and Brendon Hartley, Nakajima has won 16 victories in 58 races to date, including 14 of the last 30 since the start of the race. Toyota’s era of dominance (and somewhat loneliness) over the WEC. Above all, the Japanese won the 2018-19 world title as well as three consecutive editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans from 2018 to 2020 after the heartbreak of 2016.

“It was an honor to race for Toyota Gazoo Racing for nine seasons, and I feel extremely fortunate to have won races, championships and the 24 Hours of Le Mans alongside so many talented, passionate and dedicated colleagues.”, says Nakajima. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Toyota Gazoo Racing for this ten-year WEC adventure.”

“I have so many memories with this team, which has been a family for me in times of hardship as in those of joy, and I will always have the feeling of being part of it. A new era is coming for Endurance, with many manufacturers arriving in Hypercar in the next few years and it will be a new era for me, I will continue to support the team and look forward to seeing the start of an exciting new era for Endurance. “





Read also:

The 36-year-old Nakajima remains in contention for the 2021 WEC title but his # 8 Toyota is 15 points behind the sister car on the eve of the last race. He is set to be replaced next year by Ryō Hirakawa, reigning Super Formula runner-up and 2017 Super GT champion, where he has placed second in the last three seasons – two championships where Nakajima is expected to continue racing in 2022. .

Hirakawa has already completed two practice sessions with Toyota in WEC, and Nakajima raved about him last month: “TO in both Super Formula and Super GT his speed is undeniable. If he performs well, it will become harder for me to have a place, but other than that, I just want to support him. There are a lot of young, fast drivers at Toyota, but he has the results and the speed, so if Toyota creates a system where the results can lead to a place in WEC, I think that’s a good thing for the future. . “

The Toyota 2022 line-up should be confirmed in December or January, said technical director Pascal Vasselon recently.

With Gary Watkins and Kenichiro Ebii