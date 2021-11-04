Kimpembe package, his replacement is already known!

Zapping Goal! Football club Diego Maradona: the world of football pays tribute to El Pibe de Oro

Hit in the left thigh, Presnel Kimpembe is forfeited for the next two games of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan on November 13 and against Finland on November 16. The central defender of Paris Saint-Germain is replaced by Clément Lenglet, who has played relatively little with FC Barcelona since the start of the season.

