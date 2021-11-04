More

    Kimpembe package, his replacement is already known!

    Hit in the left thigh, Presnel Kimpembe is forfeited for the next two games of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan on November 13 and against Finland on November 16. The central defender of Paris Saint-Germain is replaced by Clément Lenglet, who has played relatively little with FC Barcelona since the start of the season.

    “Injured in the left thigh and forced to withdraw from the November rally, the Parisian is replaced by the Barcelona. […] The medical examinations he underwent this Thursday the day after the Champions League match between Paris-SG and Red Bull Leipzig revealed an injury to the hamstrings of the left thigh, “said the FFF in a report. communicated.

    to summarize

