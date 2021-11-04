Kindergarten teacher indicted for rape and sexual assault

A teacher and director of a private Catholic nursery school was indicted at the end of October, in Pau, for rape and sexual assault, following complaints from parents of young children, announced Thursday the prosecutor, who wants to be cautious by evoking a file “brittle”. Affected by seven complaints filed since April 14, the teacher of this school in the agglomeration of Pau firmly disputes the facts.

In addition to physical violence and bullying, at least two complaints denounce sexual abuse following the revelations of boys aged 4, schooled in the same class of small and medium section, sources close to the investigation told a correspondent of the ‘AFP.

After a first complaint, other parents gathered their children’s secrets, sometimes by filming them. Some accusations refer to “scalped penises” and of “finger in the buttocks” especially when accompanying children to the toilet.

Arrested at the end of April, the teacher, aged about fifty, had been heard by the police in custody and then by an examining magistrate under the less incriminating status of assisted witness, as part of the opening judicial information for rape, sexual assault and violence.





Placed under judicial supervision

Facts for which a new magistrate finally ordered the indictment of the teacher at the end of October. “This is a file to be taken with a grain of salt”, underlines the lawyer of the teacher on sick leave since April, Master Ana Raina. The prosecution also wants to be cautious at this stage of the investigation.

“The fragility of the case, evidenced by the lack of coercive measures, makes it necessary to recall that the indictment benefits from the presumption of innocence”, explains the public prosecutor of Pau Cécile Gensac in a press release, stressing that “significant inconsistencies remain”.

The teacher was placed under judicial supervision and “no restrictive measure of liberty was ordered by this magistrate, and in particular no ban on the exercise of the profession”, adds the magistrate.

At the same time, the hearings conducted by the departmental security revealed a deleterious atmosphere within the establishment, fueled by the conflicting relations between the teacher and part of the teaching team. “How could such young children almost simultaneously imagine such a sordid and similar story?”, said in the Republic of the Pyrenees Maître Thierry Sagardoytho, lawyer for two couples of parents.