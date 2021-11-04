Kylian Mbappé, an evening without costing PSG

What follows after this advertisement

Man of the match in the first leg and best Parisian since the start of the season, Kylian Mbappé this time missed his match against RB Leipzig (2-2, 4th day of the Champions League). However, he finished with an assist for Wijnaldum to his credit, but his many missed opportunities ended up costing his team dearly. Because in front of the scoreboard (a little against the course of the game), PSG never managed to take cover and paid cash in the last seconds by conceding a penalty marked by Szoboszlai.

The 2018 world champion, however, had 3 clear opportunities to eat. After his donation for Wijnaldum, the attacker was still wreaking havoc in the defense by overtaking Simakan, but his last check did not allow him to be in good condition against Gulacsi (45th +2). In the second half, he completely missed his recovery following this exchange between Hakimi and Wijnaldum (53 ‘). Ten minutes later, he still took everyone’s speed before failing again against the Hungarian goalkeeper (34th).





A decisive pass but three missed opportunities

“We didn’t manage to convert our chances. Yes, taking that into account, Leipzig maybe deserves a point. But if you look at the big opportunities we got, I think we deserved more today, but we didn’t manage to get it. We did not know how to win this match. (…) I think that at times, we controlled the game well, we created chances, unfortunately, we did not score more. It’s something that we have to improve, we have to progress ”, analyzed Wijnaldum after the meeting on Canal Plus, joined by Mauricio Pochettino a few moments later in a press conference.

“We always come back to the same thing: football is about scoring in key moments, killing matches at the right time. Otherwise, the opposite can happen ”. Rarely, Mbappé was even replaced by Mauro Icardi (90th +4) just after the German equalizer, no doubt proof that Pochettino wanted to send a message to his attacker. With all these missed opportunities, the sum is steep in the end. A victory would have almost sent the Parisians to the round of 16 but returning from Leipzig with a draw, PSG ceded first place in Group A to Manchester City. A very bad operation three weeks to go to England.