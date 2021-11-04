Kylie Jenner: her daughter Stormi, 3, already adorned with diamonds … the cracking of Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster now have matching rings, a gift from “dad“Travis Scott. While the average person struggles to afford matching pajamas for family photos, the rapper had these two rings custom made, one of them the tiny size of their 3-year-old daughter’s fingers. The opportunity to post a photo of this mother / daughter moment on Instagram.

The subscribers of the boss of Kylie Cosmetics were able to admire these two jewels. Both are set with imposing diamonds, one pear-cut, the other baguette-cut, for lines as clean as they are original. “Dad gave us matching rings“wrote Kylie Jenner on the social network. What arouse the emotion of his fans, who are more and more numerous to ask that the billionaire wants to adopt them.





Unfortunately the Jenner-Webster family is already growing. Kylie Jenner formalized her new pregnancy last September. This will be the second baby born to her relationship with Travis Scott. “Kylie has a baby bump and she felt ready to announce it. She is very happy. She had no intention of hiding this pregnancy like she had done with Stormi. She just wanted to wait for the right time “, commented a source remained anonymous to People.