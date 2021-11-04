Lââm pays a heartbreaking tribute to her husband Robert Suber

On his Instagram account, Lââm paid a new tribute to her husband Robert Suber. The late DJ died of pancreatic cancer, which killed him in two months.
Tuesday, November 2, Lââm shared a terrible news on social networks. Destroyed, the singer recently seen in season 11 of Dance with the stars announced the death of her husband Robert Suber, who had shared her life for more than 20 years. Supported by his fans and his famous friends, like the dancer Maxime Dereymez, the interpreter of the tube Little sister then unveiled the circumstances of the disappearance of the man from his life. “He suffered the martyrdom of pancreatic cancer to vomit his feces for 26 days in terrible horrible suffering awaiting his scant death. You could see his bones. I saw him die in front of me helpless“, she explained in a moving text.
Lââm salutes the memory of her husband
The day after this sad announcement, Lââm wished to salute the memory of her late husband, whom she met at the start of his career and who took her under his wing. “King Suber Subabad was not ‘Lââm’s husband’. It was much more than that, the real ones know… A great underground artist from Paris to New York to Los Angeles, from the great 80s and 90s. It was just by chance that he put his voice on my cover of Sing for those. We were happy that he accepted. And then he took care of me in the business. He was everything to me, I lost everything“, says the singer, who was soon to celebrate her 25 years of marriage with the late DJ.
“We didn’t understand anything, everything went so fast“
“He fell ill on August 20. He died on October 25 from pancreatic cancer. In a horrible suffering that I do not wish on anyone. We didn’t understand anything, everything went so fast“, continues Lââm in the caption of a photo on which Robert Suber appears microphone in hand during a concert.”I wait there for him to come home. But I know he won’t come back. Rest in peace my beautiful husband. Rest in peace my king. There is my place next to you. Goodbye. I will miss him terribly“, concludes the star of the song whose tribute has deeply touched her subscribers, who try as best they can to comfort her in the face of this painful ordeal.