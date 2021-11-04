Laeticia Hallyday, “yes, I really cheated on Johnny”, this revelation has the effect of a bomb!

Since the departure of Johnny Hallyday, rumors have circulated about Laetitia Hallyday. Did she cheat on him during his lifetime? The answer is yes !

Laetitia Hallyday arouses controversy!

This excerpt from Roll on Sunday can only provoke emotion. Indeed, we have formal proof of Johnny’s unwavering love for his beautiful Laetitia Hallyday. Despite his estrangement from his children Laura and David and his closest friends, he redoubled his care and affection for his wife. Was the latter giving him back the change? Certainly, in the past, he had many women in his life, including the singer Sylvie Vartan or the actress Nathalie Baye. However, Jade and Joy’s adoptive mother will have a significant influence on him. Already, she convinces him to become a dad again when he is aware of their age difference. Then, she allows herself to direct her career and her address book. Therefore, when he dies, this precious balance will be shattered. Between the conflict over the legacy and this new revelation, fans are struggling to get used to it. What really happened with this close collaborator of Idol des jeunes? Without further ado, Objeko make the point !

What a scoop!

Since their marriage in 1995, Laetitia Hallyday shouts it to whoever wants to hear it. She considers Johnny to be the man of her dreams. Moreover, on each birthday in June, she organizes festivities and never misses an opportunity to declare her love for him. Wherever he is in the sky, she always has a thought for him and for all their common memories. Certainly, for a little over a year, she has rebuilt her life with a certain Jalil Lespert. Against all odds, she even managed to part with one of their many properties. And this, with a view to repaying part of its tax debts. However, whatObjeko didn’t know, she had already checked if the grass was greener on the other side. And this, while the singer was not yet in agony!





The information comes from Alain Delon’s son. As always, like his holy monster father, he doesn’t mince words when he brings up this matter. To the address of his followers of Laetitia Hallyday amazed by this scoop, he declares. ” Seriously, you think I’m talking c * nneries to help David !? Not serious. I came across this photo and commented based on what I know. ” Since the stroke of his father, the tragic death of his mother and his arguments with his fiancés, he seems totally confused. However, he insists on one point. ” I have other things to do than take a walk on Instagram JUST to tell lies for one or the other “camp”… ”

Johnny’s shattering reaction to Laeticia Hallyday

Also, Anthony Delon continues to swing heavy. When Johnny learns that his beautiful Laetitia Hallyday has a romance with his friend Sébastien Ferran, he decides not to play ostrich politics. “Ihe is not stupid and has always been gifted with an intuition that he has never let down. He saw the smiles, the looks, and the bond develop between them. ” Certainly, and this is an understatement, “It was very hard for him“.

In the columns of the magazine Oops ! a close friend of the couple said. ” VSPlease understand: Johnny was madly in love with Laeticia Hallyday. He only lived for her, and for the home they had founded, with Jade and Joy. ” So when he brings up the subject, he sinks into depression. ” He felt diminished, less handsome and less strong than Sébastien Farran. [Ce dernier] brought him something that he could no longer give her. This is why, he obviously accepted things in his own way. That of thinking about the happiness of his wife long before his ego as a man. We are far from the image of womanizer who circulated against him. Rather, it is a heart broken by grief that has not caused a scandal. In short, rightly or wrongly, “He tolerated what was going on in front of his eyes, and under his roof. “

Thank you to our colleagues from Oops!



