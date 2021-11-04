More

    Laurent Baffie evokes the program of emission which he had with Thierry Ardisson and of which C8 “did not want” (VIDEO)

    Entertainment


    On the set of Do not touch My TV, Laurent Baffie explained the project he had with Thierry Ardisson and which did not see the light of day on C8.

    Laurent Baffie remains one of the most famous snipers on the small screen. He has a rich news in this month of November 2021, with a new book – The repartee guide to the editions Kero – and a play, Miso Soup. He was notably present on the set of Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé in the show We are live Saturday night to promote it. But it was his appearance that astonished viewers of France 2, forcing him to focus on the small cosmetic surgery procedures he had resorted to. “I had implants and bags under my eyes two years ago and people are finding out now. About anal whitening I keep you posted”, he posted on Twitter with his legendary verve. This November 3, Cyril Hanouna received him on the set of Do not touch My TV to talk about his new work. He took the opportunity to give lessons to Benjamin Castaldi, who is furiously lacking according to the troublemaker of C8.


    A new concept for the Ardisson / Baffie duo

    The host spoke with him about his friendship with Thierry Ardisson and wanted to know if the two men had new projects together. He first ruled out this possibility before talking about the show project, which he had had with his friend.. “But hey C8, they weren’t hot. I would like to do a show called: Ardisson / Baffie, the show of too many, where we would have guests … But Thierry would not be aware of the people who come, because I have seen him all his life making files, exposed Laurent Baffie. A concept that received the approval of the columnists and the host of the talk show. “But there you go, C8 didn’t want it, he continued. Information that surprised Baba, who nevertheless found the concept interesting.

    The idea seduces Cyril Hanouna

    Laurent Baffie therefore explained that his accomplice was in delicacy with the chain, which explained this refusal. “Now it got better”, he quipped, putting Cyril Hanouna a little uncomfortable. “I don’t know, I’m not so aware of what’s going on. It’s true that I don’t know where we are at all”, admitted the latter with a smile. He recalled that Thierry Ardisson had a program planned with France 3. “But maybe it’s for France Televisions. Would that be really good?”, he tried, while his guest told him that the concept was out of place. “But frankly, I love this concept. It’s very strong. Very good idea!”, the moderator concluded.

    Do not touch My TV, to be found in full on the application myCANAL.


