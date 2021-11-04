Laurent Baffie slams Cyril Hanouna on his private life in TPMP, the host is hilarious! (VIDEO)

Laurent Baffie’s sense of repartee is well established. Guest of Cyril Hanouna in Do not touch My TV, the sniper teased the host about his private life, causing the show’s set to laugh.
Cyril Hanouna recently confided in his private life in Do not touch My TV. Lino and Bianca’s dad, who had a discreet love affair with his partner Emilie, had revealed that he was now single. “I’m telling you, I’m not in it. I am in the job. Work, work, work “, he had indicated to explain his love situation. “Out of respect for the people who were with me, for the moment really, I tell you I remain single … for at least two years. Two years of celibacy”, he added. This Wednesday, October 3, the host welcomed Laurent Baffie, the most famous sniper on the small screen, in particular to discuss his new book, The repartee guide to the editions Kero.
“Look at the guy’s face and the girls he fucks! “
Thierry Ardisson’s accomplice has shown that he has not lost any of his sense of reply. While the chroniclers evoked the physical differences that can exist within couples, Laurent Baffie designated the host, causing hilarity on set. “Look at the guy’s mouth and the girls he fucks!“, he launched, provocatively. “Mollo, mollo“, reacted Cyril Hanouna, pretending to reframe him, while he was laughing to death. “It suits the dough a lot!“, added the comedian determined not to let go. “When you didn’t have a circle, you fuck yourself up, look now!”, he concluded on the subject, again provoking giggles in the host.
A C8 broadcast project that never saw the light of day
A few minutes earlier, the columnist had returned to his broadcast project with Thierry Ardisson for C8, which had finally not seen the light of day. “I would like to do a show called: Ardisson / Baffie, the show of too many, where we would have guests … But Thierry would not be aware of the people who come, because I have seen him all his life making files “, explained the one whose physical change intrigued Internet users on Saturday night. An idea that convinced the troublemaker of the chain. “But frankly, I love this concept. It’s very strong. Very good idea!”, he noted.
