Laurent Baffie, very embarrassed, balances on the behavior of Jean-Marie Bigard: “It is excessive …”

Laurent Baffie is perhaps the best sniper in the PAF. In any case, he is the king of provocation who triggers the most giggles but also grinds the most teeth. The former faithful sidekick of Thierry Ardisson in ‘Tout le monde en parle’ and ‘Hello earthlings’ never hides behind any tongue in cheek. This is surely one of the reasons why he is so close to Jean-Marie Bigard. He never misses an opportunity to defend his great buddy. Especially when the latter is slinging through media interposed with Muriel Robin. “I don’t want to paint a portrait of a tired man, he’s got a fish, he dates a lot, he has 65 brooms, he’s diabetic and he has such personal fights. And there he falls out of the cupboard when Muriel says they’re not friends, it hurts him a lot“, he declared in Touche pas à mon poste. But when Lola Marois’ husband goes too far, even his faithful friend struggles to side with him. Invited this Wednesday, October 3 of the Culture Médias program on Europe 1, Laurent Baffie was a little embarrassed at the time of Jean-Marie Bigard’s excess of language.





Laurent Baffie tries to stay away from the controversies

Reacting precisely to a sequence where his friend was caught debunking former minister Agnès Buzyn, Laurent Baffie indicated that he preferred to disassociate himself from this kind of attitude: “I told him: ‘It’s not good’. He said to me: ‘Yes, it’s true, you’re right, it’s not good‘”. He adds : “But you know, I won’t change Jean-Marie and he won’t change me. When I made a movie and put on the poster ‘Don’t go, it’s a shit’, he said to me: ‘But you’re crazy!’ But I did. And when he talks to me about September 11 for a year, I say to him: ‘But Jean-Marie, how can you defend theories like that?‘”. And he concludes:”It is not because we love each other and that we are brothers that we always agree with the other. It is excessive and it has kick returns that are not great“.

To see also: Laurent Baffie tackled on his physique replica and evokes the operations of cosmetic surgery