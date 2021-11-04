Lazio: Maurizio Sarri denounces “the bullshit” of Darmanin

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

Lazio will do without. This Thursday evening at 9 p.m., the Italian club is indeed moving to the Olympique de Marseille field as part of the 4th day of the Europa League, but without its supporters. An aberration for Maurizio Sarri, who even qualifies as “bullshit” the decision to prohibit the movement of Roman supports in Marseille, because of “the repeated interpretation of fascist songs and the realization of Nazi salutes”, but also of “behavior recurrently violate certain supporters in the vicinity of stadiums and in the city centers of meeting places “.

“We cannot accept a gratuitous offense to all our supporters”

“Who wrote this press release? It was the French authorities? Maurizio Sarri asked this Wednesday. So if I were Lotito (the president of Lazio), I would invite the French Minister of the Interior to come and see a Lazio game at home. He would realize that he did something stupid, “said the Italian technician.

By press release, Lazio had also reacted strongly to the motivations for this decision on Monday evening. “We cannot accept a gratuitous offense to all our supporters and to the club, which has always fought all types of discrimination with concrete actions. (…) We therefore await an explanation from the institutions and a clear position. of our diplomacy towards this “apeuprism” which should indignant all Italians “, wrote the formation of Rome.



