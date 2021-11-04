Léa Salamé very surprised by an intimate confession from Nicolas Demorand! (VIDEO)

France Inter listeners witnessed a very rare event this Thursday, November 4, 2021: a little personal confidence from Nicolas Demorand. The journalist at the head of the morning of the station alongside Léa Salamé since 2017, usually so reserved, somewhat split the armor in front of the guest of 7/9. The duo did receive comedian Patrick Timsit for his show Adieu… maybe. Thank you … for sure, he will play from next December at the theater of the roundabout. The opportunity to discuss with him his adoration for the author of Albert Cohen and his book The Book of My Mother, which provoked the outburst of sincerity of the morning.

While Patrick Timsit explained that he was currently working on the film adaptation of Albert Cohen’s literary work, Nicolas Demorand himself assured: “Me, I have never been able to read it. It is a radioactive book for me. Well yes that puts you in front of your mother … “, revealed presenter, even adding:” The title brings tears to my eyes already! “, he confessed facing a Léa Salamé visibly very surprise: “You managed, after four years, to have an intimate statement from Nicolas Demorand, Patrick Timsit! This is the first time,” she said with astonishment. The actor remarking with humor: “It is true that he is poker face, otherwise.” And the journalist to justify: “But when we talk about: my mother … it is no longer possible, that’s it!”, Noticeably pressing on “my mother” (…)





Read more on the Télé-Loisirs website

Benjamin (Les 12 Coups de midi) discovers his first Mysterious Star: here is the star to be recognized thanks to the clues!

Teheiura (Koh-Lanta): his new challenge “after more than twelve years of abstinence” (PHOTOS)

The Masters of Don’t forget the words: results, candidates, previous winners… All information on the 2021 edition

“Can the nurse bring drops?” : Pascal Praud loses his temper in L’heure des pros against Eric Dupond-Moretti and is taken over by a columnist (VIDEO)

Caroline Margeridon on the school benches with Stéphanie from Monaco: “What a fit of laughter! She was brilliant” (VIDEO)