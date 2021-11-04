More

    League of Legends: Riot Games Still Seeking Profitability

    Technology


    Business news League of Legends: Riot Games Still Seeking Profitability

    Despite the worldwide success of League of Legends, its publisher Riot Games is still looking for a solution to make the eSports division of the game profitable. According to the Washington Post, this branch has not generated any profit for the moment.

    League of Legends may have filled entire stadiums, its operation requires Riot Games to unlock very large sums and the breakeven point has still not been reached after a decade. The site of
    Washington post, who revealed the information, says the pandemic has forced many leagues to reconsider their plan and imagine other approaches.

    The information did not go unnoticed, which prompted Riot Games, through the voice of John Needham, the head of eSports within the company, to step up.


    We like to believe that we are the future of sport. This is what we think we are building. However, if we do not manage to make esports a profitable business for our teams and our sponsors, then we will not last long. It’s something that we constantly think about: how to make our ecosystem profitable?

    Like any business, Riot Games is looking to maximize profits, and the esports arm of League of Legends is trying to strike a certain balance. Even if the publisher carries out encrypted operations, esport is fraught with free and the time when fans will buy an annual subscription, like sports clubs, to attend all the events has not yet arrived. .

    About League of Legends

    Profile of Ayden_, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Ayden_, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

    MP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleFrançois Yvinec, the president of Brest between 1981 and 1991, died
    Next article“There were quite strong moments of tension with Marine Le Pen before the tête-à-tête”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC