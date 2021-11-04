League of Legends: Riot Games Still Seeking Profitability

Despite the worldwide success of League of Legends, its publisher Riot Games is still looking for a solution to make the eSports division of the game profitable. According to the Washington Post, this branch has not generated any profit for the moment.

League of Legends may have filled entire stadiums, its operation requires Riot Games to unlock very large sums and the breakeven point has still not been reached after a decade. The site of

Washington post, who revealed the information, says the pandemic has forced many leagues to reconsider their plan and imagine other approaches.

The information did not go unnoticed, which prompted Riot Games, through the voice of John Needham, the head of eSports within the company, to step up.





We like to believe that we are the future of sport. This is what we think we are building. However, if we do not manage to make esports a profitable business for our teams and our sponsors, then we will not last long. It’s something that we constantly think about: how to make our ecosystem profitable?

Like any business, Riot Games is looking to maximize profits, and the esports arm of League of Legends is trying to strike a certain balance. Even if the publisher carries out encrypted operations, esport is fraught with free and the time when fans will buy an annual subscription, like sports clubs, to attend all the events has not yet arrived. .