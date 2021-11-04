Leclerc, Carrefour, Intermarché… Danger alert, if you have bought these foods please report them urgently, suspicion of a foreign body in madeleines

Leclerc, Carrefour, Intermarché, Monoprix, Système U, Cora, Veepe or even Auchan, all of its major brands are spreading the message. It is the law that indeed obliges large-scale retailers to inform consumers widely and quickly of the risks they run. French and European laws governing product recalls are very strict. However, as readers ofObjeko will have seen it, they are more and more numerous. Indeed, it is not the tightening of the rules which is in question, nor even the laxity of certain brands. But the decline in controls and their quality, because of the health crisis.

Thus, it is once the products are already on sale that specialists realize the risks they entail. And unfortunately, then it is only possible to hope that the damage is not already dramatic. Because, the product, which is the subject of a product recall procedure in so many department stores such as Leclerc, was sold between October 4 and 8. However, it is only this Tuesday, November 2 that the alert is given. Relayed on the official government website: Recall Conso. On the other hand, it is not the ethylene oxide which is in question this time. But one ” foreign body “ which could be found in the Maison Colibri brand madeleines. Objeko tells you everything you need to know about this product recall.

Leclerc, Carrefour, Intermarché and all the big names in food distribution alert consumers

A product recall procedure has been launched throughout France to prevent tragedies from occurring. Indeed, if madeleines do contain foreign bodies and they are eaten, the risks are enormous. These are pieces, wired, of metal that are likely to be found in the madeleines of the Maison Colibri brand. A brand of madeleine sold in all major supermarket chains across France. Leclerc, Carrefour, Intermarché, Monoprix, Système U, Cora, Veepe and also Auchan are the brands concerned.

The consumption of these madeleines, if they do contain metallic foreign bodies, would be disastrous for the digestive system. The site Consumption reminder points to the danger of causing damage to the intestine. Everyone knows how dangerous it can be to ingest sharp objects. Not to mention that our body is unable to dissolve metal! At the slightest symptom, it will obviously be safer to go to the hospital urgently. Objeko can only hope that our readers have not consumed these famous madeleines sold at Leclerc and other major brands.





Without further ado, here are all the references necessary to identify the products affected by the recall procedure. Leclerc, Carrefour, Intermarché and all the other brands have an obligation to distribute them with precision. Consumers must indeed be able to make sure they can differentiate between two same products. Especially since in this specific case, it is in the case of severe lesions of the digestive system if the precautions are not taken.

The site Consumption reminder calls on all those in possession of this product not to consume it. With or without receipt, in presentation of the product, clearly identified, customers will be reimbursed.

The references of dangerous madeleines

The defective products, at Leclerc and its competitors, were on sale between October 4 and 8, 2021. Here are the numbers to check on the packages of madeleines, of the Maison Colibri brand. Packets made of paper and which contain 8 madeleines for approximately 240 grams.

GTIN: 3700157521850. For lots: 4021, 4022, 4023. The use-by date for these products is February 17, 2022.

GTIN: 3700157510168. For lots: 3951, 3952, 3953. Then, the use-by date of these following lots is February 13, 2022.

GTIN: 3700157510168. For lots: 4011, 4012. These last lots mentioned on the website of Consumption reminder include the mention of a use-by date of February 16, 2022.

Objeko reminds you that dangerous madeleines all have a dark chocolate or milk chocolate shell. The greatest vigilance is required.

At Leclerc, Carrefour or any other major brand, caution is therefore in order. On the official government website Consumption reminder, you will have all the necessary information regarding product recalls, throughout France.



