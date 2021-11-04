Legal proceedings against thirty Internet users after messages on the health of Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Thirty Internet users who published “false” and “unfounded” messages on the state of health of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were prosecuted, the Turkish authorities announced on Wednesday.

“It was found that the hashtag #death was launched on the social network Twitter, with references to our president,” the General Directorate of Security said in a statement. “Under the aforementioned hashtag, 30 people considered to have shared disinformation content (…) have been identified, and the necessary legal proceedings have been initiated against them,” she added.

His health is the subject of speculation

The health of President Erdogan, 67, and in power for nearly two decades, is regularly the subject of speculation in Turkey. Several videos posted on social media in recent years have shown the Turkish president appearing weakened, one showing him struggling down the stairs.





In response to these messages, the head of communications for the Turkish presidency, Fahrettin Altun, posted on Twitter on Wednesday a twelve-second video showing Recep Tayyip Erdogan walking calmly, a video immediately relayed by the president’s supporters.

Erdogan absent from COP26

The state-run Anadolu news agency also released a video Wednesday showing Recep Tayyip Erdogan standing at a reception in his presidential palace. The Turkish president is due to receive four ambassadors there during the day.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s previous public appearance dated back to Sunday, at the G20 in Rome, where the Turkish president notably met the American president, Joe Biden. Recep Tayyip Erdogan canceled his participation in the UN climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow (United Kingdom), where he was expected on Monday, citing “security” reasons. In 2011, Erdogan, then Prime Minister, had bowel surgery, fueling speculation about his state of health. One of his doctors had denied in the wake that the president had cancer.