Liga – Xavi could be appointed FC Barcelona coach as of Friday

His return could finally take place, even quite quickly. It is this Friday that Xavi (41 years old), former of the house and currently on the bench of Al-Sadd in Qatar, could land as coach of the first team of FC Barcelona, ​​according to the information. of the Catalan press. The former player was until now blocked by his current club, which would have obviously decided to let go of his technician, still under contract until 2023.

Xavi has played 767 games for Barça

According to information from Sport, the discussions between the two clubs would have gone rather well and it was then that Barça would have become confident about it. For his part, Mundo Deportivo believes that the arrival of Xavi would rather take place this weekend, before an official presentation at the beginning of next week. Since the dismissal of Ronald Koeman, there is now a week, it is Sergi Barjuan who takes over the interim, while FC Barcelona currently occupies a very sad ninth place in the La Liga standings.





During his playing career, which ended in 2019, Xavi (133 caps) played a total of 18 years at FC Barcelona, ​​his training club. In the first team, the former midfielder played 767 games, in all competitions, for 85 goals scored. In 2015, the Spaniard, world champion (2010) and double European champion (2008, 2012), then took the direction of Qatar in order to end his playing career, before therefore starting that of coach.

