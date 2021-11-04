Likely to contain wire, recalled chocolate madeleines

Due to a foreign body present in Maison Colibri brand madeleines, the authorities called for vigilance and launched a recall on November 2, due to a risk of ingestion and causing damage to the device. digestive.



Metal, glass, plastic, paper … So many foreign bodies in wire form that risk being found in madeleines coated with chocolate in packs of 8 made by the Maison Colibri brand.

In view of the risk for the digestive system and their distribution in most major retailers (Auchan, Carrefour, Monoprix, Leclerc, Intermarché, Système U, Cora, and Veepe.fr), they are subject to ‘a massive recall.

The 240 gram packets in question were sold between October 4 and 8. The affected lots are: GTIN 3700157521850 Lot 4021, 4022, 4023 to be consumed before 02/17/2022. GTIN 3700157510168 Lot 3951, 3952, 3953 to be consumed before 13/02/2022. GTIN 3700157510168 Lot 4011, 4012 to be consumed before 02/16/2022.





“Due to the risk of injury / adverse effects following ingestion of this product, as a precaution it is recommended that people who hold products belonging to the following lots not to consume them.», Mentions the press release. It is possible to bring them back against reimbursement. For any complaint, the contact number is: 05 46 91 19 19.