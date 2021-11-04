“L’Incal”, the cult comic book, adapted by Taika Waititi for the cinema

“I have full confidence in Taika’s creativity to give The Incal an astonishing version, at the same time intimate and cosmic ”, delivered Alejandro Jodorowsky in the clip of 3 minutes 30, visible below .

COMIC STRIP – A huge challenge awaits Taika Waititi. The New Zealand director of Thor: Ragnarok and of Jojo rabbit will direct the adaptation of the cult science fiction comic book by Moebius (Jean Giraud) and Alejandro Jodorowsky, The Incal. Les Humanoïdes Associés, comic book publishing house, announced the news via a video posted on its YouTube channel this Thursday, November 4.

The Incal, originally published in the famous science fiction magazine Screaming metal (which incidentally made its comeback last September) then divided into six albums published between 1981 and 1988, tells the story of detective John Difool, who receives from the hands of a dying alien the Incal, a white pyramid with cosmic powers which are the object of the greatest covetousness.





“Dune”, “Foundation”, and now “Incal”

Fun fact is trying to adapt Dune of Frank Herbert in the cinema in the 70s, then in failure, that Alejandro Jodorowsky imagined the universe of The Incal. From his association with the illustrious French designer Jean Giraud (Alien, Tron) was thus born one of the most fabulous comics of all time, which then inspired some big names in science fiction cinema like George Lucas (Star wars), Ridley Scott (Alien), James Cameron (Avatar) again Luc Besson (The fifth Element).

This shows the prestige of being entrusted with the adaptation of such a work. Taika Waititi is also very “grateful” for it. “Alejandro Jodorowsky’s films and comics have influenced me and so many others for a long time,” he also confided.

With this new project, which the director is preparing alongside his collaborators Jemaine Clement and Peter Warren, the science fiction classics are definitely on the rise after the releases this fall of Dune at the cinema (by Denis Villeneuve) and Foundation on Apple TV +.

See also on The HuffPost: “Foundation”, the sci-fi series, reveals itself in a new trailer