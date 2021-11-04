Liverpool and Ajax qualified for the 8th, Inter does the job

IT’S OVER ! AJAX AND LIVERPOOL ARE QUALIFIED!

Man City 4-1 Bruges, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético, Sporting 4-0 Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Ajax, Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan

It’s over on all lawns! Thanks to their easy victory over Atlético (2-0), Liverpool qualified for the round of 16. The Colchoneros pass 3rd in Group B, one point behind Porto.

Ajax are also qualified after their victory against Dortmund, quickly reduced to 10! The card of the evening is for Sporting against Besiktas with a big match from Sarabia. The Portuguese are replaced and come back tied for Dortmund!

Inter did the job against the Sheriff (3-1) and went second in the standings behind Real Madrid, 1 point ahead of the Moldovans.

Manchester City largely dominated Bruges and takes the lead of the group ahead of PSG, both clubs should qualify soon!