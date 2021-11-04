Liverpool and Ajax qualified for the 8th, Inter does the job

IT’S OVER ! AJAX AND LIVERPOOL ARE QUALIFIED!
Man City 4-1 Bruges, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético, Sporting 4-0 Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Ajax, Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan
It’s over on all lawns! Thanks to their easy victory over Atlético (2-0), Liverpool qualified for the round of 16. The Colchoneros pass 3rd in Group B, one point behind Porto.
Ajax are also qualified after their victory against Dortmund, quickly reduced to 10! The card of the evening is for Sporting against Besiktas with a big match from Sarabia. The Portuguese are replaced and come back tied for Dortmund!
Inter did the job against the Sheriff (3-1) and went second in the standings behind Real Madrid, 1 point ahead of the Moldovans.
Manchester City largely dominated Bruges and takes the lead of the group ahead of PSG, both clubs should qualify soon!
KLAASSEN FOR AJAX’S 3RD GOAL! (Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Ajax)
Superb evening for Ajax who pushes Borussia Dortmund a little more! Tadic’s majestic opening for incredible Antony control! The Brazilian crosses perfectly for Klaassen who concludes!
JESUS COMPLETES SUCCESS! (Man City 4-1 Bruges)
Manchester City is on display tonight! Big job from Cancelo who delivers another decisive pass for Jesus who concludes with the flat foot!
The Sheriff reduces the mark! (Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan)
Adama Traoré reduces the mark for the Sheriff against Inter! It’s 3 to 1 for the Milanese who are heading for a victory!
AJAX TAKES THE SCORE THANKS TO HALLER! (Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Ajax)
Ajax makes the difference on Sebastien Haller’s 7th goal in the LDC! Antony centers on the Ivorian who deceives Kobel on an angry head! 2 to 1 for Ajax!
THE GOAL OF SANCHEZ! (Sheriff 0-3 Inter Milan)
It’s over for the Sheriff who concedes his third goal of the evening! Big blunder in the surface of the Moldovans and Alexis Sanchez sends a praline under the bar!
THE EQUALIZATION OF AJAX! (Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Ajax)
It was becoming untenable for the Borussia which cracked! Antony crosses at the far post for Tadic who throws himself in to score with his foot! He hurts himself in parts, but too bad it was worth it!
STERLING SCORES IN ITS TURN (Man City 3-1 Bruges)
Manchester City easily dominates Bruges 3 to 1! At the end of a very controlled action, Foden launches Gundogan in depth which centers perfectly for Sterling! The Englishman finishes the job!
THE INTER BREAK! (Sheriff 0-2 Inter Milan)
Skriniar delivers the corner from Dimarco! The goalkeeper made a save, then a second in front of the Inter defender who finally concluded after the 3rd attempt!
GOAL REFUSED AT ATLÉTICO (Liverpool 2-1 Atlético)
Atlético is cursed tonight! Suarez volley catch, a land that deceives Alisson! Unfortunately there was an out of position from Gimenez ….
SARABIA IS ATTENDING THE PARTY! (Sporting 4-0 Besiktas)
4-0 for Sporting Portugal after an opportunistic goal from Sarabia! Ersin diverts a cross in the axis and the former PSG finishes the job with the right foot!
We take stock of the scores!
Man City 2-1 Bruges, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético, Sporting 3-0 Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ajax, Sheriff 0-1 Inter Milan
MAHREZ’S GOAL! (Man City 2-1 Bruges)
Manchester City take the advantage with a fabulous pass from Cancelo to Mahrez’s header from close range!
BROZOVIC’S GOAL! (Sheriff 0-1 Inter Milan)
Big defensive work from Vidal who gets a ball in the box! He serves Brozovic in withdrawal who feigns the strike before continuing with a low shot! 1 to 0 for Inter!
What a gesture from Bellingham! (Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ajax)
The young English midfielder is sparkling within Borussia! He resists 3 defenders and continues with a strike that grazes the top of Ajax!
GOAL DENIED AT LIVERPOOL (Liverpool 2-0 Atlético)
The case is folded for the Reds! Deep pass from Van Dijk to Jota who concludes perfectly with his left foot. Was he offside? Yes, the goal is therefore refused!
Here we go again for the end of this multiplex!
Man City 1-1 Bruges, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético, Sporting 3-0 Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ajax, Sheriff 0-0 Inter Milan
HALF TIME!
Man City 1-1 Bruges, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético, Sporting 3-0 Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ajax, Sheriff 0-0 Inter Milan
It’s the break ! Liverpool are already leading 2-0 against Atlético reduced to 10 following the expulsion of Felipe. Alexander Arnold made two assists.
Dortmund are doing well after Hummels’ red card as Reus planted from the penalty spot.
City are jostled by Bruges, Sporting is enjoying themselves against Besiktas and Inter struggles in Moldova!
THE SPORTING FESTIVAL! (Sporting 3-0 Besiktas)
This is Paulinho’s goal! After having suffered two failures in front of goal, Paulinho tries from afar and deceives Ersin! 3 to 0 for Sporting!
DOUBLE FOR POTE! (Sporting 2-0 Besiktas)
It smells good for Sporting tonight! Found at the entrance to the surface, Pedro Gonçalves sends a firecracker in the skylight! Ersin can’t do anything!
THE RED CARD OF FELIPE! (Liverpool 2-0 Atlético)
What an idiotic fault of Felipe which cuts off an action voluntarily! Mané started on goal but the defender decided otherwise …
REUS LAUNCHES BORUSSIA! (Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ajax)
PENALTY FOR DORTMUND! Foul on Bellingham de Mazraoui and the Germans have the opportunity to take the score. Reus will shoot him and score him! 1 to 0 for Borussia!
Dzeko close to opening the scoring! (Sheriff 0-0 Inter Milan)
We go to Moldova with a huge opportunity for Dzeko! The Bosnian does not find the frame while he was face to face!
THE GOAL OF SPORTING! (Sporting 1-0 Besiktas)
Penalty for Sporting! Pedro Gonçalves, alias Pote, launches in front of Ersin and scores on a perfect opposite foot!
RED CARD FOR HUMMELS! (Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Ajax)
What an attack by Mats Hummels on Antony who comes to cut him up from behind! The referee immediately gives the red card but there will be a video call …
We take stock of the current scores!
Man City 1-1 Bruges, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético, Sporting 0-0 Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Ajax, Sheriff 0-0 Inter Milan
AND MANÉ IS GOING TO HIS GOAL! (Liverpool 2-0 Atlético)
Huge tumble from Mané who resists three defenders before serving Henderson then Alexander Arnold! The side strikes on goal and it turns into a perfect cross for Mané! 2 to 0!
THE BRUGES EQUALIZATION! (Man City 1-1 Bruges)
It’s a real stroke of fate for City! First Ederson made a monumental save on Ketelaere’s strike but the ball came back strong! On a billiard shot, Stones deflects the ball into his camp for an unhappy CSC!
THE GOAL OF MAN CITY! (Man City 1-0 Bruges)
Overflow from Cancelo who crosses strong left foot at the far post for Foden who concludes closely! 1 to 0 for City against Bruges!
JOTA’S GOAL !! (Liverpool 1-0 Atlético)
This is the first goal of this multiplex! Alexander Arnold sends a perfect ball to the penalty spot for Jota who scores with a diving header! There is a gross error of the Atlético hinge! 1 to 0 for Liverpool!
Sporting are not far from the goal (Sporting 0-0 Besiktas)
Another huge opportunity for Sporting with the Sarabia-Paulinho duo! The former PSG center low to the ground towards Paulinho who still misses the mark!
The big opportunity for Paulinho! (Sporting 0-0 Besiktas)
Sarabia overflows which immediately centers towards Paulinho! The Sporting player is all alone but he misses the frame …
Huge opportunity for Dortmund! (Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Ajax)
Long opening from Akanji to Tigges who takes advantage of a blunder from Martinez! He tries to dribble past the keeper, delays before centering towards Bellingham who does not frame his head!
The already dangerous Sheriff (Sheriff 0-0 Inter Milan)
First chance for the Sheriff with a cross from Cristiano for Yakhshibaev but his header is blocked by Bastoni! It was hot in front of Handanovic’s goals!
Possession for the Reds (Liverpool 0-0 Atlético)
At Anfield, Liverpool want to print their rhythm and keep the ball to destabilize the defense of Atlético. Tsimikas is losing control!
Kick-off of the multiplex!
And let’s go for this multiplex with five matches of the Champions League! To be continued Man City 0-0 Bruges, Liverpool 0-0 Atlético, Sporting 0-0 Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Ajax, Sheriff 0-0 Inter Milan!
Real almost qualified, Inter in danger? (Group D: Sheriff, Real Madrid, Inter, Shakhtar)
Beaten by Real (2-1) on a double from Benzema, Shakhtar is eliminated from this Champions League. The merengue are first of this group!
Sensation Sheriff Tiraspol (6 points) faces Inter Milan (4 points) and is not yet assured of qualifying for the next round, but a victory against the Inters would bring them closer to the round of 16. Which would be an achievement for the Moldovans.
The Sheriff wants to continue the beautiful story
This multiplex will also be an opportunity to follow the adventures of Sheriff Tiraspol, a sensation club at the start of the Champions League season.
Still leader of Group D, ahead of Real and Inter, the Moldovan champion obviously does not start as favorite against Milan, but a home victory would allow him to take a big step towards the eighth.
RMC Sport has also plunged behind the scenes of this little-known club, settled in Transnistria, a state that does not exist, and owned by an obscure conglomerate.
Ajax in a good position, Dortmund will have to hang on (Group C: Ajax, Dortmund, Besiktas, Sporting)
Winner of all their matches, Ajax Amsterdam (9 points) has a good chance of seeing the final stages of the competition from tomorrow. In case of victory against Dortmund (6 points), the Dutch will automatically qualify. Even if Erik Ten Hag’s men do not win this match, a draw or loss of Sporting Portugal (3 points) to Besiktas (0 point) would guarantee them a qualification.
Last in Group C with a total of 0 points, Besiktas can say goodbye to the Champions League if defeated Wednesday ago against the Portuguese Ruben Amorim.
Here is the composition of City to face Bruges! Sterling, Jesus and DE Bruyne are on the bench!
Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
Liverpool for the qualification, Milan on the verge of elimination (group B: Liverpool, Atlético, Porto, AC Milan)
In group B, leader Liverpool (9 point) can qualify for the knockout stages on Wednesday. Opposed to Atlético de Madrid (4 point) at Anfield, Jürgen Klopp’s men just have to win this shock to pass the group stages.
For AC Milan (0 points), the situation is different from that of the Reds since in the event of a defeat against Porto (4 points), the Italians who only have defeats in this group can see their adventure come to an end. Note that even in the event of a favorable result against the Portuguese, a victory or a draw for Atlético de Madrid against Liverpool would automatically eliminate Stefano Pioli’s men.
MULTIPLEX KICK OFF AT 9 PM!
Good evening everyone and welcome to RMC Sport to follow live the second multiplex of the 4th day of the Champions League.
We will follow the Man City-Bruges, Liverpool-Atlético, Sporting-Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund-Ajax and Sheriff-Inter Milan matches.