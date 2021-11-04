Liverpool knocks out Atlético / C1 / Gr. B / Liverpool-Atlético de Madrid (2-0) / SOFOOT.com

Too strong for a tasteless Atlético de Madrid and severely reduced to ten in the first half, Liverpool won their hands in their pockets (2-0) this Wednesday night at Anfield. A victory that officially qualifies the Reds for the knockout stages of the Champions League, first place as a bonus. Bosses.

Goals: Jota (13e), Mané (21e) for the Reds

Expulsion: Felipe (36e) for the Colchoneros

Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid had parted two weeks ago after a spectacular and stunning match that had smiled on Reds, less to Antoine Griezmann, expelled, and his companions. This time, the Madrid club did not have to wait for the expulsion of one of its players to give up, both Scousers attacked their prey by the throat to suffocate it (2-0) and validate the first place in the group (12 points) without trembling. All without a goal or an assist from Mohamed Salah, please.





The good guys, the bad guys and the ugly

A well-known ritornello to start the match: the Reds evolve high, while the Colchoneros wait wisely in their last thirty meters. Too wisely even, to the point of leaving Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold to walk on the right side, the latter addressing a cross with a vicious rebound for Diogo Jota, totally forgotten by the opposing hinge (1-0, 13e). Decisive passer on the first goal, the English side involuntarily recurs less than ten minutes later, his shot low to the ground being perfectly extended by Sadio Mané (2-0, 21e). A late break and growing frustration for Diego Simeone’s men who then become the most beautiful caricature of themselves by chaining rough interventions and mistakes (four crackers). A tactic that does not pay, worse, which backfires when Felipe is very severely invited to join the locker room before everyone else for a trifle on Mané (36e). An exclusion that further drowns the Rojiblancos, “only” two pawns behind at the break after two last big saves by Jan Oblak.

The first place already locked by Liverpool

Two goals ahead, one could imagine Liverpool ensuring, but the slap inflicted on Manchester United ten days ago is a reminder that this team is ruthless. Jota thus leaves to deceive Oblak again, a goal finally canceled for an offside as obvious as the expulsion of Felipe; Salah loses his face-to-face with the Slovenian goalkeeper, while Joël Matip and Jota just miss the target, all in less than ten minutes. Misses almost sanctioned by Suárez, helped by the deflection of Matip on a long shot to try to wake up theAtléti, except that the VAR reapplies again to signal an offside from José Giménez. Annoyed, Simeone hoists the white flag. Result, a fourth success in as many days for the Reds after a demonstration (19 shots at 5, 73% possession). In Liverpool the victory, qualification in the eighth as well as first place in the group, at Atlético (third, four points) the battle for second place until the end with Porto (second, five points) and Milan (last, a point). It promises.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson – Alexander-Arnold (Phillips, 90e+4), Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas – Henderson, Fabinho (Thiago, 60e), Oxlade-Chamberlain (Minamino, 78e) – Salah, Jota, Mané (Firmino, 46e, Origi, 78e). Coach: Jürgen Klopp.

Atlético de Madrid (3-4-2-1): Oblak – Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso – Trippier, Koke (Cunha, 69e), De Paul, Carrasco (Vrsaljko, 69e) – Correa (Martinez, 75e), Félix (Lodi, 59e) – Suárez (Herrera, 59e). Coach: Diego Simeone.