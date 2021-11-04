Liverpool qualified, Ajax toppling in Dortmund … the main goals of the evening

Liverpool obtained their qualification by dominating (2-0) once again Atlético de Madrid, quickly reduced to ten. Also outnumbered, Borussia Dortmund gave in late in the game against Ajax Amsterdam (3-1).

Manchester City 4-1 Bruges

Manchester City, even more than Paris Saint-Germain, opened wide the doors to the knockout stages of the Champions League, after their victory (3-1) against Bruges. Kevin De Bruyne’s teammates tackled this second against Bruges in the shoes of the big favorite. And after ten minutes of unchallenged domination of Guardiola’s men, Phil Foden opened the scoring. But the happy equalizer of the Belgians, on an unfortunate billiard shot involving the poor Stones, scorer against his camp, revived the suspense at the same time as it slightly changed the face of this match, Bruges showing itself to be more dangerous. City resumed its forward march after the locker room, then Mahrez (54th), Sterling (72nd) and Jesus (90th + 2) concretized the domination of the Skyblues, offering, without knowing it, the first place of the group to their team.

>> League of chammions: relive the multiplex

Liverpool 2-0 Atlético de Madrid

Liverpool concluded with their first match point. The Reds did not miss the opportunity to extend their excellent start to the season by obtaining their qualification for the round of 16 thanks to a clear success against Atlético, already dominated in Madrid in the first leg (3-2). A new victory that took shape in the first 20 minutes, Jota and Mané materializing on the first two shots on target of the meeting. The Madrilenians struggled to weigh in front. From this point of view, the expulsion of Felipe made it considerably more difficult for them. More sure of nothing, the Madrilenians must now keep an eye on FC Porto, who went to seek a good draw in Milan allowing them to occupy the 2nd place in the group.





Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Ajax Amsterdam

Borussia Dortmund had learned the hard way in the first leg (4-0), Ajax Amsterdam is one of the most spectacular formations on the continent, a reputation far from being usurped. But it was the teammates of the Norwegian Erling Haaland, dominating despite the severe expulsion of their captain, Mats Hummels, who concretized their domination on a penalty converted by Marco Reus. Slapped in the Netherlands a fortnight ago, the Borussens had promised themselves revenge against the leader of the group, four times crowned in the competition, a goal they could not achieve, Tadic having equalized at the ‘end of the last quarter of an hour in this part, before leaving it to Haller (83rd) and Klaassen (90th + 3) to carry the blow.

Sporting 4-0 Besiktas

A victory for Ajax Amsterdam, combined with a success for Besiktas, could have qualified the ajacid team. Still, the trick club would have had to win in Lisbon. However, this is not really what we were given to see as Sporting Portugal flew over its subject, scoring no less than three goals in the first act. After a shower of clear chances at the start of the match, Sporting ended up taking off in ten minutes. Pablo Sarabia joined in the fun by scoring the fourth and final goal. This very large success allows Ruben Amorim’s players to revive, while there are still two matches to play in this group stage. The Besiktas is eliminated.

Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Inter Milan

Surprise leader of Group D at the end of the first leg, Sheriff Tiraspol was overtaken in the home stretch in two stages on Wednesday. Real Madrid, at first, hardly dominated Shakhtar Donetsk, before being joined by Inter, easy winner of the club based in a pro-Russian enclave of Moldova, Transnistria. Winners in Lombardy (3-1), the Nerazzurri won by the same score at the end of a match where their domination was slow to materialize, the opening of the scoring coming shortly before the hour mark, the work of Brozovic (54th).

Leipzig 2-2 PSG

Paris Saint-Germain were joined in added time in Leipzig (2-2) and lost the lead in Group A on Wednesday during the 4th day of the Champions League. The Parisians scored by their Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum (21st, 39th), author of a double and perhaps released from a weight after a difficult start to the season. The Germans opened the scoring by Christopher Nkunku (8th) then equalized at the end of the match on penalty by Dominik Szoboszlai (90 + 2) after missing a first penalty shot by André Silva and deflected by Gianluigi Donnarumma (12th).