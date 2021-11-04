LLD: long-term rental in the sights of parliamentarians – 04/11/2021 at 15:40



Car, smartphone, refrigerator… with attractive rents, LLD is attracting more and more consumers, sometimes to the detriment of their wallets. How does Parliament intend to solve this problem?

By MoneyVox,

Long-term rental, or LLD, allows equipment to be rented for a given period. This type of contract concerns the automotive, furniture, household appliances and electronics sectors. A vast market that the brands hastened to seize. But without a strict regulatory framework, questionable business practices are on the rise. As part of his mission on over-indebtedness, Philippe Chassaing, LREM deputy, wishes to tackle this problem.

What is a long-term rental?

Long-term rental, abbreviated LLD, consists of the rental of a property. Most often, this contract concerns a vehicle, a cell phone, an electronic device or a household appliance. Not to be confused with the LOA: in a rental with option to purchase, the consumer can acquire the rented object at the end of the contract for a price determined at the time of signature. The LOA thus falls within the very protective framework of consumer credit, which is not the case with the LLD. Indeed, in a long-term rental, the concept of ownership does not come into play, the good must eventually be returned to the lessor.





Beware of hidden costs in LLD

To date, LLD escapes the regulatory framework surrounding the distribution of consumer credit. An opportunity for some rental companies who hide certain costs from their customers. In the end, the bill can turn out to be salty, even though the consumer wants to save money with this formula. Often offered with very attractive rents, long-term rental is not necessarily a bargain. When hidden costs come into play, the additional cost can sometimes exceed the price of the property by 50% at the time of purchase.

Lessors have every interest in making their LLD contracts difficult to read, especially since they are not required to draw up a pre-contractual information document, as is the case for a consumer loan, on what costs recourse to the LLD. Only a careful reading of the long-term rental contract can avoid the pitfalls. Late payment, rejection of direct debit, wear of equipment… everything is a pretext for charging additional costs, often specified in the small lines. Worse still: in the event of early termination, the customer may be required to pay all of the rents due until the end of the contract.

LLD: parliamentary proposals for more transparency

Commissioned by Parliament in the fight against over-indebtedness in February 2021, LREM deputy Philippe Chassaing raised the problem of the LLD. Its recent final report reflects the importance of regulating the distribution of long-term rental contracts to individuals. For this, the deputy wishes to address the establishment of a pre-contractual information document. This would bring together three essential elements for an informed decision-making: the total amount of rent to be paid over the term of the contract, the detail of the various costs that may come in addition (charge for rejection of direct debit, interest on late payment, early termination …) As well as the real difference between the rental cost and the purchase price of the property.

Barely delivered, the part of this report seems however excluded from the parliamentary debate: Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, said in a press conference that the regulation of these new payment methods was not a priority in the short term. The only ray of hope for consumers: to wait until the European directive on long-term care is completed. Work already started, but which should continue for several years.