Lobbying in the United Kingdom: Boris Johnson backpedal, after accusations of “immorality”

His intervention turned into a political scandal. After wanting to avoid sanctions for a member of his camp blamed for lobbying, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backtracked on Thursday, hoping to preserve an image of integrity in the midst of COP26. Many British dailies had denounced in One its support for an overhaul of the rules surrounding the lobbying activities of parliamentarians. “Corruption”, “Shame”, “Immorality”, they headlined in particular.

The maneuver was intended to allow any implicated MP to defend themselves and appeal and also to avoid a member of his Conservative camp, Owen Paterson, from being suspended from Parliament. The parliamentary committee responsible for ethical questions had concluded that the latter had lobbied ministers to defend two companies for which he was acting as a paid consultant.

Chris Bryant, Labor chairman of this committee, criticized ministers for changing the rules to protect one of their own. “It is a perversion of justice,” he told the BBC, while Caroline Lucas, the only environmental MP, accused the government of carrying out maneuvers “which reek of hypocrisy”.

“The government’s credibility is crumbling”

“They started the week teaching the world to become more environmentally friendly while supporting new oil and gas projects in the North Sea, and now they are talking about due process while voting to help one of their own to escape sanctions, ”Caroline Lucas criticized. “It is a government that is in fashion Do what I say, not what I do whose credibility in Britain and abroad is rapidly collapsing, ”she added.

The Daily Mail, a tabloid normally favorable to Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, had published a Scathing for the Government, linking the Paterson case to a scandal in 2009 over MPs’ expense reports. This scandal, which arose just after the global financial crisis, had fueled public mistrust of politicians. The government finally backed down on Thursday, saying the proposed reforms would not apply to Owen Paterson’s case.



Boris Johnson was also accused of hypocrisy over his return from the Glasgow climate conference in London on Tuesday evening. According to the British press, after returning by plane, the Tory leader and former journalist attended a dinner at a private men’s club with former colleagues of the Daily Telegraph, including the newspaper’s former editor, Charles Moore. , who is a climate skeptic.

Labor, the main opposition party, accused Boris Johnson of showing “staggering hypocrisy” after spending two days in Glasgow calling on other leaders to become more involved in the fight against climate change. Downing Street has defended Boris Johnson’s choice to fly home rather than train to London, citing time constraints and claiming carbon emissions are being offset.

The government wants to save face

The government had already started COP26 in a flood of criticism, after having reduced its budget devoted to international aid, bad effect at a time when poor countries are called upon to do more for the environment. Boris Johnson is also accused of bad faith by France in the conflict between the two countries over fishing rights after Brexit.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng assured the BBC that the government is “entirely focused on restoring a degree of integrity and probity in public life”.