LoL: Caitlyn’s visual overhaul is shaping up to be hot

Arcane, the animated series League of Legends, arrives this weekend on Netflix. Many characters from Summoner’s Rift will come to life on the small screen, including Caitlyn. The opportunity was therefore perfect to give him a little refreshment in the game. After 10 years of good and loyal service, it was high time for the Sheriff of Piltover, to have a complete makeover, and it is rather successful.

Visuals that stick better

We knew it for a while, Riot Games wanted to dress up the champion a little so that it corresponds better to its theme. Fighting crime in a miniskirt didn’t quite fit. So her wardrobe has been reviewed and when you see the Sheriff Caitlyn or Agent Caitlyn skins, it’s hard not to be convinced. On the most recent, the changes are of course less noticeable. Colors have been corrected, some facial features have been reworked. Discover Caitlyn’s new splasharts now (on the left the new, on the right the old one).

Resistant Caitlyn

Sheriff Caitlyn

Caitlyn safari

Arctic caitlyn

Agent Caitlyn

Caitlyn Headhunter

Caitlyn water gun

Caitlyn Pulsefire

Caitlyn arcade

Caitlyn arcade prestige edition

Caitlyn Lunar Wraith

Caitlyn from the Combat Academy

Riot Games has not done things by halves for the champion, their in-game model has been reworked but not only. Her lines have been reviewed and corrected and to top it off, she will receive a new skin inspired by the Arcane series. The new Sheriff of Piltover will arrive in the rift with the next patch, 11.23.





This new look is already available on other Riot Games licenses such as Wild Rift or Legends of Runeterra. So what do you think, convinced?