LoL: Riot formalizes a collaboration with Epic Games (Fortnite), games and crossover to the key!

For the launch of its ambitious serial project with Netflix, Arcane, Riot Games has decided to put the small dishes in the big ones by organizing an event, called RiotXArcane, which gives pride of place to all the productions from the League of Legends universe. As part of these festivities, Riot Games announced a surprising partnership.

Riot Games may have given us an overview of its program for the event RiotXArcane, he had nonetheless kept a few surprises in store to catch everyone by surprise! Today, the company announced a partnership with another giant in the gaming industry, namely Epic Games. A juicy collaboration that goes from a simple crossover to the arrival of many games from the universe of Runeterra in the catalog of the creator of Fortnite.

Epic Games rebels against Steam thanks to Riot!

Let’s start with the biggest announcement implied by this collaboration between the two video game giants Riot and Epic Games. Since the launch of the game, a little over twelve years ago now, many players have believed in the arrival, one day, of the game in the Steam ecosystem allowing to launch the game without necessarily going through the launcher of Riot. But in vain. Worse yet, Gabe Newell’s company has finally been knocked out by that of Tim Sweeney!

As the announcement of this collaboration reveals, all the games in the universe of Runeterra will be accessible via the Epic Games Store, namely League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and Valorant ! The principle is simple, by downloading one of these free-to-play games, you will install a new Riot client allowing direct access to these titles. As for the players, they will be able to connect to their existing accounts and reuse their list of friends without worry, for example.





Riot Games is one of the best developers and creators of breakthrough entertainment franchises in the world. We’re thrilled they’ve chosen to partner with us to bring their titles to millions of new players through the Epic Games Store. – Steve Allison, Vice President and General Manager of the Epic Games Store

Further still, this collaboration will give life to one of the very first crossovers of its kind since the character of Jinx, the League of Legends champion as well as one of the headliners of the Arcane series, will join, from November 5 at 1 a.m., the roster of skins of the game Fortnite, thus marking the first appearance of a character of the license within the game of Epic Games.

Fortnite has built high-level collaborations and entertainment experiences while remaining committed to bringing players content that enriches their experience in and out of the game, a dedication that we share and admire. We hope fans enjoy seeing Jinx, one of our most iconic League of Legends champions, in Fortnite to celebrate the launch of Arcane. – Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games