Lollapalooza Paris 2022: Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons, Guetta, Måneskin … here is the program

By Caroline J. Photos by Caroline J. Updated November 4, 2021 at 3:07 p.m. Posted November 4, 2021 at 1:14 p.m.

After two editions canceled due to the health crisis, the Lollapalooza Paris festival announces its big comeback in 2022! See you at the Hippodrome ParisLongchamp on Saturday July 16 and Sunday July 17, 2022 to find live Imagine Dragons, Pearl Jam, David Guetta, Måneskin, A $ AP Rocky, Fever 333, Anitta, Vald, Megan Thee Stallion or even Phoebe Bridgers.

The 2020 edition of Lollapalooza Paris festival could not be held last year because of the health crisis, it had been postponed to 2021. Artists scheduled for 2020 had also confirmed their presence in 2021, as Pearl jam. But, that was without counting on the health crisis which pushed the festival to postpone, once again, its edition. The year 2022 will therefore mark the return of many musical events in the landscape of French festivals, including that of Lollapalooza Paris !

the Lolla Paris, for the intimate ones, you will meet them Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 July 2022 To ParisLongchamp Hippodrome for a new exceptional edition, where festival-goers will notably be able to find themselves headlining imagine Dragons July 16 and Pearl jam July 17th!

Since this announcement, festival-goers Lollapalooza Paris were impatient to discover the continuation of programming. This November 4, the Parisian festival has just released the name of more than forty new artists, ready to ignite the lawn of ParisLongchamp Hippodrome To summer 2022.

The July 16 and 17 next, so get ready to find live David Guetta, Måneskin, A $ AP Rocky, Fever 333, Anitta, Vald, Megan Thee Stallion or Phoebe bridgers. Also know that tickets of the 2020 and 2021 editions remain valid for the year 2022. Thus, tickets for 07/18/2020 and 07/17/2021 are only valid for 07/16/2022. Tickets for 07/19/2020 and 07/18/2021 are only valid for 07/17/2022.





And to sublimate this new edition, Lolla Paris 2022 announces the arrival of a stage entirely dedicated to French Hip-Hop ; a first in the history of major festivals in the Ile-de-France region!

Lollapalooza Paris 2022 program :

Saturday July 16 IMAGINE DRAGONS DAVID GUETTA ANITTA VALD JACK HARLOW VINI VICI MALAA FEVER 333 VLADIMIR NIGHTMARE THE STRUTS JOÉ DWÈT SPUN BILAL HASSANI APASHE SULLIVAN KING P.R2B JOSMAN POUPIE THE GOLD OF THE COMMON TAI VERDES (single date in France) TIAKOLA ARMA JACKSON ASDEK GAMBINO LA MG BAKARI OWENN



Sunday July 17th PEARL JAM A $ AP ROCKY MEGAN THEE STALLION (single date in France) MANESKIN TAYC ILLENIUM TURNSTILE LITTLE SIMZ PHOEBE BRIDGERS TEMS PRINCESS NOKIA JOYRYDE, SUBTRONICS HIGHLY SUSPECT (single date in France) GAMBI JULY DEEN BURBIGO FRENETIK TODIEFOR THE LAST INTERNATIONAL FANZINE WHITE REAPER MAAZEL NOT WISE





And we don’t forget, Lolla Paris, these are also Lolla Planet, Lolla Chef and Kidzapalooza. Other new features announced for 2022? Two new experiences that are likely to seduce festival-goers with Fashionpalooza on one side and the Street Food Market the other.