Love is in the meadow: this surprise decision by Franck after the last episode

After the last episode of “Love is in the meadow”, Franck made a radical decision. The images from the last issue touched the farmer deeply.

After spontaneous meetings with several women, Franck decided to invite Cécile and Anne-Lise to his home. He then decided by mutual agreement not to continue the adventure with Cécile. The latter could not have come quickly to his home on the farm.

Break with Anne-Lise

The 46-year-old market gardener then fell back on Anne-Lise. Unfortunately, the story was short lived. In tears, she told him that she preferred to stop everything because she felt that Franck was still thinking of Cécile. A break that obviously did not (much) react Franck. Anne-Lise was then annoyed by this situation.





“I deleted my Facebook”

When the images were broadcast during the last broadcast, the emotion was too strong for the man. He made an unexpected announcement. “A lot of trouble to take the images from last night … I will therefore withdraw and no longer share for a while. I deleted my Facebook and hesitates to close my Instagram despite the pleasure I have of sharing with you, ”he announced in an Instagram post.

“My Franck only takes the best and not the bad. Negative judgments are like a reflection that a person would say at the bar, but that you hear, it’s true. It is sometimes very violent”, commented Karine in particular. Merchant.