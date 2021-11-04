Lyon-Sparta Prague: probable lines

With three victories in three matches, Lyon is having a good run in the Europa League for the moment and will have to confirm all this against Sparta Prague this Thursday evening (6:45 p.m.) on the lawn of the Groupama Stadium as part of the fourth day of the phase of hens. For this European match, Peter Bosz, the coach of the Rhone club, is deprived of Malo Gusto, suspended, while Julian Pollersbeck, Moussa Dembélé and Jeff-Reine Adélaïde are still injured. Tino Kadewere is absent for family reasons.

#OLSPA this Thursday at 6:45 p.m., the Lyon group ⤵ pic.twitter.com/omktHDm7BM – Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) November 3, 2021

According to L’Équipe, Lyon will appear in 4-2-3-1 with Anthony Lopes in the cages, protected by a four-player defense made up of Sinaly Diomandé, Damien Da Silva, Jason Denayer and Henrique, from right to left. Maxence Caqueret and Thiago Mendes will form the double-pivot while Xherdan Shaqiri, struggling at the start of the season, is expected to be number 10, playmaker. On the wings, Rayan Cherki and Houssem Aouar will try to shine Islam Slimani, expected at the forefront of the attack.





The probable composition of Lyon according to L’Équipe : Lopes – Diomandé, Da Silva, Denayer, Henrique – Caqueret, Mendes – Cherki, Shaqiri, Aouar – Slimani

Note that the regional daily Le Progrès sees the same tactical device but with different players: Léo Dubois and Emerson to animate the corridors and Karl Toko Ekambi on the left wing of the Lyon attack.

The probable composition of Lyon according to Le Progrès : Lopes – Dubois, Da Silva, Diomandé, Emerson – Caqueret, Mendes – Cherki, Shaqiri, Toko Ekambi – Slimani

For its part, Sparta Prague is in second place in the group before this match, a small point behind OL (the standings here). For this trip to France, Pavel Vrba, the coach of the Czech club, must compose without Casper Höjer, Filip Soucek, Lukas Julis, all injured.

According to L’Équipe, Sparta Prague will come in 4-2-3-1 with Florin Nita in the cages, protected by a four-player defense made up of Tomas Wiesner, Filip Panak, Ondrej Celustka and David Hancko, from the right towards the left. David Pavelka and Ladislav Krejci are expected in the double-pivot, while Adam Hlozek will occupy a more offensive position. On the wings, Jakub Pesek and Lukas Haraslin will try to serve Martin Minchev, alone at the forefront of the attack.

The probable line-up of Sparta Prague according to L’Équipe : Nita – Wiesner, Panak, Celustka, Hancko – Pavelka, Krejci – Pesek, Hlozek, Haraslin – Minchev

The Lyon-Sparta Prague match will be to be followed at 6:45 p.m. on RMC Sport 1 but also live on DailyMercato by clicking here.