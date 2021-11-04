Ma Prime Rénov ‘: what aids do you receive for your work?

Currently, 600,000 Ma Prime Rénov ‘files have been submitted. By the end of the year, an additional 200,000 are expected by the government. The craze for this device is there, even if the device knows some hiccups. In addition, the big jobs, objective that the executive had set itself, are not legion. Blame it on aid for energy renovation deemed too low to consider a comprehensive renovation.

»READ ALSO – Housing: is public aid Ma Prime Rénov ‘really effective?

Suddenly, the French favor smaller-scale work. Not enough to improve the energy performance of their homes and worry about the owners of the most energy-intensive homes. From 2023, the worst thermal strainers will therefore be prohibited for rental.





The installation of an air-water heat pump (68,315 files), a pellet stove (57,938) and a gas boiler with very high energy performance (35,647) are the three actions popular with households, according to figures from the National Agency for Home Improvement (Anah) which manages Ma Prime Rénov. Therefore, the question arises: how much does this work cost? What help can I get?

»READ ALSO – Climate law, DPE: the rant of real estate professionals

Based on the figures provided by Anah, Effy, a specialist in energy renovation, was able to calculate the cost of the subsidized work as well as the amount of Ma Prime Rénov ‘. Below are the results.