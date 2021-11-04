MacBook Air 2022: a fatally more expensive Mac?

570 €! This is the gap between the high-end 13 ”MacBook Pro and the entry-level 14” MacBook Pro. Apple, which usually segments its ranges so well, did not accustom us to leaving so many price boxes empty.. Of course, by forcing on the options, the MacBook Pro 13 ”can be worth as much as a 14”, but in a price list, that is not visible …

What does this difference mean? The laptop lineup is still in the midst of a transition and won’t reveal its true face until the MacBook Air has been thoroughly revised next year.

But let’s get back to the 13 ”MacBook Pro first. From Pro, this machine has only the name. Its price positioning and its connections confine it – like the MacBook Air – to the general public. And since the switch to M1, the co-existence between these two machines is not obvious.

The position of the MacBook Pro is all the more fragile, as the Touch Bar, which was presented as the big plus compared to the MacBook Air, is no longer in the scent of sanctity in Cupertino. It is hard to imagine Apple marketing new machines in the future with its little touch bar.

Is the 13 ”MacBook Pro really in danger?

Would Apple be tempted to simplify its range? On paper, that would be logical … We would actually love Apple to decline its “ultra-portable” a little more. In addition to the MacBook Air 13 ”, why not a MacBook Air 15” which would start at around € 1,800.