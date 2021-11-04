MacBook Pro 2021 test: a screen that notches all the boxes

Better repairability, more firepower, recovered ports. Apple could have stopped there and these 2021 MacBook Pros would have already been a success. But no, she decided to drive the point home with a Liquid Retina XDR screen characterized by mini-LED, ProMotion… and a notch. What can all of these terms mean? Let’s see that, wide-eyed.

The corners of the screen are rounded at the top, like on a newer iPhone, but not at the bottom.

Notch

Aesthetically, one can like or not like the notch of the new MacBook Pro, but its justification holds the road. The notch does not nibble pixels, on the contrary, it saves them by raising the screen – more precisely, the macOS menu bar – on both sides of the webcam. Under the notch, the area is in 16/10 format, as on old machines. Is that all bonus then? Not quite, it’s more complicated than that.

First, we can wonder about the absence of Face ID, while the notch is intimately linked to this feature on iPhone. According to Tom Boger, vice president of Macs, it’s because Touch ID is more convenient on a MacBook since the hands are always on the keyboard. If we follow his reasoning, we would still have Touch ID on the iPhone… Apart from this jargon, the reason is technical. At this point, the TrueDepth sensor and camera system is too thick to fit into a laptop screen. The proof with the image below.

The iPhone 13’s TrueDepth bundle is way too thick to fit into the MacBook Pro screen. IFixit image (CC BY-NC-SA).

This leads to a second question: why is the notch so wide? As far as we can judge, nothing seems to explain it, except the desire to clearly recall that of the iPhone. This notch a priori comprising little more than a webcam and a light sensor, it could probably have been smaller.