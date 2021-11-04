Magali Berdah facing the murderer of her sister-in-law: the hallucinatory gesture of the accused towards the daughter of the victim

Since Sunday October 10, 2021, Magali Berdah and his companion Stéphane Teboul live a real nightmare. In Allauch, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, two bodies were found in an apart hotel. It is Karine, the sister-in-law of Magali Berdah, and the companion of the deceased. The couple were brutally murdered and leave behind three daughters “in the prime of life“. Wednesday November 3, 2021, three weeks after the tragedy, the boss of the communication agency Shauna Events speaks and announces an important meeting.

“Tomorrow begins the journey that will lead us to long years of combat“, writes Magali Berdah on Snapchat. It is therefore this Thursday, November 4, 2021 that she and her lover Stéphane Teboul face the alleged murderer, the neighbor of the couple who has since been imprisoned.”The confrontation with this vile monster will not frighten us. And yes because he has the right to ask to be released a few days after his imprisonment“, she regrets.





And to continue about the reasons for this incredible act of violence: “We have no answers but we may have some in front of him tomorrow. In front of his gaze, his arrogance it seems. (…) This presumed innocent, yet all the elements overwhelm, tries the bet of his freedom with the greatest of cynicism and a coldness that even drove him to comfort my niece as her hand was freshly washed from her mother’s blood.“Terrible revelations …

In addition to this information, Magali Berdah also speaks in order to push a rant against a minority of Internet users who accuse him and Stéphane Teboul of living and laughing on social networks after the double murder. “Three weeks that I see the man I love on the ground, no eating, suffering and almost no more speaking, she says. Nobody can understand you are not in our bed when i hear her cry. We’re in pain and we’re just trying to get out of it and move on. And yes I want to laugh, I want him to smile!“

Today, the family is more united than ever. Magali Berdah and her companion have “new responsibilities“, in particular those of taking care and raising as well as possible the nieces of Stéphane Teboul, now orphans …