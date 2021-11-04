Magali Berdah makes shocking revelation about alleged murderer of her sister-in-law

Magali Berdah made a terrible revelation in her Instagram story this Wednesday, November 3. The businesswoman brought up the alleged murderer of her sister-in-law.

She doesn’t get over it. On October 10, Magali Berdah’s sister-in-law and brother-in-law were murdered in the south of France. They are said to have succumbed to several stab wounds while in a vacation rental. Called on the spot by the couple’s daughter, worried about not hearing from her parents, the firefighters reportedly found the two forty-year-olds, naked, stretched out under a sheet covered in blood. On her Instagram account this Wednesday, November 3, Magali Berdah wished to speak and she made a shocking revelation concerning the alleged murderer of this case. “Tomorrow begins the journey that will lead us to long years of combat“, she first confided. “The confrontation with this vile monster does not frighten us. And yes because he has the right to ask to be released a few days after his imprisonment“, she then regretted. During this face-to-face meeting, the businesswoman hopes to have her questions answered. “This presumed innocent, yet all the elements overwhelm, tries the bet of his freedom with the greatest cynicism and a coldness which even led him to comfort my niece while his hand was freshly washed with the blood of his mother “, she concluded.

A moving story. On the set of Do not touch My TV on October 21, Magali Berdah indicated that it is Julie, the oldest of 24, who had discovered the body of his parents. A horrible image for the young woman who immediately uttered a cry. This one alerted the neighbor who is “got out of her apartment and hugged her. In fact, she pounced on him because she saw someone and she wanted to get help “, Magali Berdah had indicated. Traumatized, the neighbor had said he did not want to see the scene. “He went back to his apartment and pretended he was scared. He said he didn’t want to see it and it was the other neighbors who came to help them“, she continued. It was only the day after the tragedy that the police arrested the neighbor in question. “It turns out that the alleged murderer has been incarcerated. And it was his neighbor. We do not yet have the reasons. It was not settling of scores “, had made the business woman known to her subscribers. A shocking revelation since he had tried to comfort the three girls of the couple during the discovery of the bodies.

Magali Berdah: why did she raise a rant?

Magali Berdah cannot take it any longer and she does not hesitate to let it be known. As she tries to resume a normal life, many internet users have reproached for laughing on social media after the double murder. “Three weeks that I see the man I love on the ground, no eating, suffering and almost no longer speaking “, she first said in her Instagram story. “Nobody can understand, you are not in our bed when I hear him cry. We are in pain and we are just trying to get out of it and move on. And yes I want to laugh, I want him to smile!“, she concluded. That has the merit of being clear.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge