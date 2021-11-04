MAINTENANCE. “Cycling must contribute to France’s number of medals” for Florian Rousseau, new director of the discipline’s Olympic program

Gold medalist for the kilometer in Atlanta, in 1996, then champion of team speed and keirin in Sydney, in 2000, Florian Rousseau (47) knows the Olympic Games perfectly. The former track cyclist was appointed director of Olympic performance at the French Athletics Federation (FFA), before leaving his post at the end of the Tokyo Games.

Wednesday, November 3, here he is back in the world of cycling, since he was officially appointed director of the Olympic program by the Federation. Joined by franceinfo: sport, Florian Rousseau detailed the contours of his future missions.

Franceinfo: sport: What is your feeling on the announcement of this return to the world of cycling?

Florian Rousseau: I am very happy and enthusiastic. We are in a particular context, a little over two and a half years before the Olympic Games in Paris. I look forward to meeting the athletes and coaches quickly to get to work. There is a real objective of supporting athletes, to make the 2024 Games a success.

How do these functions resemble those you held at the FFA?

They are identical, with the difference that the missions here are centered on the Olympic program. Cycling is rich in five Olympic disciplines (road, track, mountain biking, BMX and freestyle), there is much to do on this. Teams are in place, debriefings have started on certain disciplines. At the end of the assessments, we will be able to work on very identified and pragmatic points. We will use that to be more competitive.

Florian Rousseau is appointed Director of the Olympic Program by the @FFCycling : https://t.co/wqUFfa1BPH pic.twitter.com/qpX4O2gs0x – FFC (@FFCycling) November 3, 2021

What components of athletics will help you for this new position?

The richness and diversity of specialties. This is what is very rich in athletics and cycling, unlike sports which have only one or two events. It is a strength and a wealth to have 5 Olympic disciplines. Between mountain biking and the track, it can be the big gap. In terms of human management and performance, technicians have a lot to contribute on transversal matters.

A goal of six medals had been set before Tokyo. The results were rather negative with two bronze medals. Do you think you can raise the bar?





It must ! We can always ask ourselves questions, but from the moment we engage, we must arrive there whatever the weather. My scope is high performance. I want to capitalize on the athletes, some may be on the threshold of high performance. We will see with the coaches how to make them progress quickly. Collectively, we must instill this desire to build something for 2024. It is an incredible opportunity, especially since there are athletes with a high potential for medals.

In track cycling, the results of the world championships have been rather positive. Does it represent a good basis for work?

Athletes are able to win medals at the world championships, so we are not starting from scratch! These competitions are important, but we will have to materialize with athletes capable of winning medals at the Games. The European or World Championships in 2022 may represent performance markers, but they are not the only ones. Other, much more technical indicators will also be put in place.

HE DID IT ! BENJAMIN THOMAS IS WORLD POINT RACING CHAMPION! 4th career rainbow jersey for the French, winner of his duel with Belgian Kenny de Ketele thanks to an incomparable panache ➡ The Worlds live: https://t.co/hIc9OpER3b pic.twitter.com/7HPNb43McY – francetvsport (@francetvsport) October 22, 2021

The President of the Republic has set a target of 80 medals. Where should cycling fall in this total?

I do not have to comment on the objective set. Now cycling must contribute to France’s medal count. Many disciplines bring back medals, and we want to be a federation that counts for the overall results of the French Olympic team.

Are you going to work with your counterparts from other federations?

Yes of course. It is important, there is experience and expertise among the other coaches. We must open up on very specific points, encourage the sharing of experiences between coaches, athletes and managers. Between federations, we must have mutual aid, competent people can help us find solutions. We are not competitors.