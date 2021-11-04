Making a fortune in biotech, instructions for use

While Covid contaminations are on the rise in France and an easy-to-take first drug could reduce the risk of hospitalization by two, the health technology market remains very lively. The first 100% biotech billionaires have appeared among the great fortunes and investors are scrutinizing biomedical technologies more than ever. Who are the nouveau riche doped by the anti-Covid vaccine, how does the biotechnology market work, is the mRNA platform a new El Dorado? Our three-part series on the new billionaires in post-Covid health.

___

This year, the first biotechnology pros make their entry into the American magazine’s list of billionaires Forbes. Driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccination campaign, they are the new rich 100% biotech. Depending on whether they are managers and / or founders or co-founders, their good fortune has come through different winning bet formulas.

The only Frenchman on the list is the leader of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel. A graduate of the École centrale Paris and holder of an MBA from Harvard Business School, he is not its founder. After a nice career at BioMérieux and Eli Lilly and Company, he was recruited by Moderna in 2011, one year after the creation of the American biotech. A profitable bet, especially in terms of assets, as Cédric Adens, partner, responsible for biotechnology activities at KPMG France, explains: “ Young biotechs who have little cash often pay their executives with shares. Of course, this remuneration is uncertain since its amount is based on an expectation of future value increase, in particular by an increase in the stock market price if the company is listed. By accepting this formula, Stéphane Bancel has done well to bet on the success of Moderna. He now holds 9% of the company’s shares and his fortune is estimated at $ 10 billion.

The new fortunes of vaccines

Other newcomers to the club of the richest 500 in the world, Uğur Şahin and his wife Özlem Türeci are the two founders of BioNTech. Of Turkish origin, these doctor-researchers settled in Germany in the early 2000s before founding a first biotech, then BioNTech in 2008. Even if, as Cédric Adens points out, “ the capital of young biotechs is often diluted over time by the need for capital to develop their candidates, the founder generally still holds at least 10% when the project goes into a phase 2 or 3 clinical trial. Uğur Şahin would still hold 18% of the company’s shares today, representing a fortune estimated at more than $ 9 billion.

With the success of Moderna, the co-founders of this American biotech have also seen their assets explode. They often invested in other biotechs before this success, they rarely carry a single project. This is the case of Timothy Springer, professor of molecular pharmacology at Harvard Medical School who still owns 3.5% of the capital. This is also the case of the Armenian-American inventor Noubar Afeyan, who participated in the creation of around fifty life science start-ups, as well as of Robert Langer, a researcher and investor very active in the field of biotechnologies. Note: if the success of BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have exploded the value of their capital, these two biotechs were working on many projects and their pipelines are already well supplied.

In China, the co-founders of CanSino Biologics have also joined the billionaire list. This biotech, at the origin of one of the first anti-Covid vaccines, brought fortune to biologist Zhu Tao, head of the scientific department, as well as to its vice-president, Qiu Dongxu. A doctorate in chemical engineering, Vice-President Mao Huinhoa ​​joined the company after its creation, but holds enough shares to also find itself in the list of biotech billionaires.

Vaccine campaign fortunes

In the wake of the good fortune of vaccines, some Europeans have also exceeded one billion dollars as preferred suppliers of the champions BioNTech and Moderna. This is the case of the Italian company Stevanato Group, producer of medical glass vials widely used for mRNA vaccines. Its founder Sergio Stevanato finds himself, according to Forbes, at the head of $ 4 billion. This is also the case for the Spanish pharmaceutical company Rovi, which manufactures and packages Moderna’s vaccine. Rovi was created by Juan Lopez Belmonte, who died in July 2021, his three sons hold 60% of the capital. The current head of the Spanish laboratory, who is also named Juan Lopez, has a fortune of $ 1.8 billion.

In the same vein, other biotech creators doped by Covid beyond the vaccine are also found on the list of Forbes. Some, like the founder of AbCellera, are seeing their stock portfolios soar thanks to anti-Covid treatments. Founder of Canadian biotech in 2012, Carl Hansen is today CEO. While his antibody-based treatment developed with the big pharma Eli Lilly was authorized in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), AbCellera made a successful IPO. With this success, Carl Hansen saw his portfolio grow to over $ 2 billion.

What biotech success?

If this list suggests that biotechs are the new El Dorado for investors, the exercise remains complicated. Appearing in the 2000s and still poorly identified by the general public, this young sector is only now delivering its first successes. However, even far from the Covid, France also has nuggets emerging with treatments already authorized or very close to the market. For example, AAA was bought more than 3 billion euros by Novartis in particular for its treatment of neuroendocrine tumors, that is to say on cells that produce hormones in the body.





Close to the market, GenSight has just obtained a fast track of the FDA for its gene therapy for Leber’s optic nerve degeneration, DBV is approaching FDA approval for its treatment for peanut allergy, while Valneva specializes in vaccines against infectious diseases: Covid-19 but also Lyme and chikungunya. If the real fortune of a biotech is to arrive on the market, their value grows over the stages of development. This is the case of Inventiva which raised 100 billion dollars to the Nasdaq for its treatments against NASH. (Non Alcoholic Steato Hepatitis), this “soda disease” which causes a buildup of fat in the liver. This is also the case with Nanobiotix, whose treatment relies on nanoparticles to focus the X-rays of radiotherapy on cancer cells, or with Cellectis, which is developing immunotherapy based on CART cells obtained from healthy, but modified donors. to be compatible with the patient’s organism.

Today, more and more young French biotechs are embarking on the IPO. Like the French pioneer in the restoration of the microbiota (intestinal flora) MaaT Pharma which hopes to raise 35 million euros. Or Biophytis, focused on age-related diseases but also on treatment against respiratory failure in patients with Covid-19, a biotech introduced at Nasdaq.

Biotech remains a risky bet

But investors know it well, biotechs remain a risky sector. If he is dynamic and innovative, his projects are often difficult to understand and evaluate without an organic or medical culture. With 1 in 10 patented products having a chance of hitting the market, you have to know the business to know where to bet. And combine your investments to have a chance to recover what you risk losing on abandoned projects along the way. And then the value of a biotech remains ephemeral, it can vary enormously over the course of development. And even when the product hits the market, new regulations or other more innovative treatments can cause stocks to go down on the stock market. As a result, some biotech newcomers in the 2021 list of Forbes are not guaranteed to always be present next year, as emphasized by François Delrot, senior manager, audit, global insurance, intrapreneur at KPMG France: “ It’s hard to measure the value of a biotech good fortune. These assets generally come from company shares and their value is very volatile depending on stock market prices. A clinical result can explode the price if it is encouraging, such as plummeting it to the lowest point if it is bad. As long as the shares have not been sold, this value remains virtual and subject to variations in the various stages of development. The real capital gain is realized when the shares are sold. While Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, a young biotech from Miami, has just sold the rights to a first anti-Covid pill to Merck MSD for $ 1.2 billion, the biotechnology bargains are not about to stop.

However, the market also has its beautiful stories that end badly. Like that of Elizabeth Holmes, star of the sector for two years with her start-up Theranos. Specializing in blood tests, Theranos touted an innovative and rapid method that proved to be less new and reliable than claimed, as the investigation of the Wall Street Journal. While its founders estimated its value at $ 9 billion, Theranos was not listed anywhere and its ownership structure made investors the primary beneficiaries of cash on hand. In short, Forbes has largely revised down the value of biotech to $ 800 million and Elizabeth Holmes, with 50% of the shares, has fallen from her pedestal as a young biotech fortune.