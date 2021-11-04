Man suspected of kidnapping 4-year-old girl in Australia allegedly “acted alone”

Cleo Smith, who disappeared from her tent on October 16 in a remote part of Western Australia, was found by police on Wednesday at a house in Carnarvon, near where she was staying with her family.

A 36-year-old man, who has no connection to the family, was arrested on Wednesday. The head of the investigation, Commissioner Rod Wilde, said he would “acted alone” and that his indictment should take place on Thursday.

Injured after his arrest, the man was hospitalized. “He’s back at the police station and is being questioned”Mr. Wilde told reporters.

The police, who felt that this kidnapping would not have been planned and would be “opportunistic”, did not specify the charges against him.

The disappearance of Cleo Smith had aroused immense excitement and a surge of solidarity in Australia.





The announcement of his discovery “safe and sound”, in a locked house, aroused the joy of many Australians who feared a tragic outcome. “Our family is complete again”, rejoiced her mother, Ellie Smith, in a message accompanying a photo of her daughter posted on Instagram.

The home of the girl’s family, which is also in the small town of Carnarvon, a few kilometers from the house where she was found, was immediately decorated by the locals with balloons and welcome signs.

One of the officers who tracked down the girl, Cameron Blaine, said Cleo, whom he visited upon leaving the hospital where she underwent medical examinations, appears to be doing well.

Cléo’s mother woke up at 6 a.m. on October 16 to find that the family tent was open and her eldest daughter was missing, prompting extensive searches by land, air and sea.

The intense research mobilized around a hundred police officers for two weeks.