Manchester City rule out Brugge and take the lead / C1 / Gr. A / Manchester City-Brugge (4-1) / SOFOOT.com

    Manchester City 4-1 Bruges

    Goals: Foden (15e), Mahrez (54e), Sterling (72e) and Jesus (90e+2) // Stones (17e, CSC)

    Back in business.

    Out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham and beaten in the league by Crystal Palace, Manchester City set the record straight on Wednesday. Sovereigns in Bruges two weeks ago, the Skyblues again dominated the Belgians, but this time at the Etihad (4-1). Under pressure in the first quarter of an hour, the Blauw in Zwart logically cracked when João Cancelo, after touching the post, found Phil Foden (15e). A short-lived advance, since in the process, the powerful cross of Charles De Ketelaere was deflected by John Stones in his own nets (17e).

    In all the good shots, Cancelo almost caught the skylight (50e), then delivered his second assist of the evening, for the head of Riyad Mahrez (54e). Too bad for Brugge, who lost their chance less than a minute earlier, when De Ketelaere knocked on the side. The newcomer Raheem Sterling gave a little more scope to this success on a serve from İlkay Gündoğan (72e). Gabriel Jesus did the same, with the flat of his foot (90e+2). City take advantage of the draw of PSG to take the lead, three weeks before the “final” of the group.


    For Bruges, it smells like a chocolate medal.

    Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson – Walker (Zinchenko, 80e), Stones, Laporte, Cancelo – Gündoğan, Rodri, Silva (De Bruyne, 75e) – Mahrez (Sterling, 68e), Foden (Palmer, 80e), Grealish (Jesus, 68e). Coach: Pep Guardiola.

    Bruges (4-4-2): Mignolet – Mechele, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol (Ricca, 73e) – Mata (van der Brempt, 78e), Rits (Mbamba, 78e), Vanaken, Vormer – De Ketelaere (Sowah, 87e), Lang (Dost, 78e). Coach: Philippe Clement.

