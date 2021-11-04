Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling Nintendo game of all time!

As usual, Oscar Lemaire, the favorite financial analyst of French gamers, split an edifying thread about Nintendo’s results. If these figures are not surprising and seem to be part of the continuity of the previous ones, we can all the same notice some small upheavals in the top of the charts of the editor.

First, we can note a drop in the turnover and net profit of the company compared to the previous year. This is explained by a combined drop in sales of consoles (-34%) and games (-6%). No wonder, because at this same time the year before, players were locked in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic as Animal Crossing New Horizons was sold by pallet. This does not prevent Nintendo’s hybrid from continuing to grow and reach the 92.87 million machines sold. Its curve is, for the moment, superior to that of the Wii and the PS4. The firm has nevertheless readjusted its objectives as a result of the shortage of electronic components.

Buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch at Amazon

Nintendo’s first half results compared to the same period last year: Turnover: € 4,720m (-19%)

Operated profit: € 1,663m (-25%)

Net profit: € 1,299m (-19%) pic.twitter.com/prtKoTKpvQ – Oscar Lemaire (@oscarlemaire) November 4, 2021

The crispest, however, remains the sales figure of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This episode has been in constant sales since its release and has just reached 38.74 million copies. In doing so, he dethroned Mario Kart Wii and his 37 million and became the best-selling episode of the series of all time! It is therefore the best-selling game of the firm, excluding the bundle. It’s hard to beat Wii Sports and its 82 million when it comes with the console.





With 38.74 million copies sold since its release, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now officially the best-selling Mario Kart in history, surpassing the Mario Kart Wii record. pic.twitter.com/aMLdO3MCPt – Oscar Lemaire (@oscarlemaire) November 4, 2021

It is also an opportunity to recall the excellent form of Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Zelda Breath of the Wild which perform to the point of exceeding the historical successes of the firm. Sakurai’s fighting game and Link’s latest adventures earn 13th and 14th place respectively on the builder’s bestseller rankings, just ahead of Nintendogs and Pokémon Gold / Silver. This dear Oscar Lemaire closes his financial thread by recalling that the Switch version of Skyward Sword is about to exceed the total sales of the original episode, only a quarter after its release.

If the publisher’s figures seem to be losing steam, we must not forget that these are compared to an exceptional semester and that the end of year holidays are approaching. Still, the Switch continues to settle comfortably in homes while its games are full.

