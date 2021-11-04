Marvel’s Avengers: Crystal Dynamics Was A Bad Choice, Square Enix Says

Marvel’s Avengers has had mixed critical success, from gamers and the press alike, and Square Enix returns to it, explaining it with a poor studio choice.

Yosuke Matsuda, President of Square Enix, said in a annual report of the firm (relayed by VGC) than Marvel’s Avengers had disappointed the publisher. Indeed, we can read in the report that Marvel’s Avengers was an ambitious game-service, but that it “was not as successful as we would have liked“. On the other hand, Matsuda notes that Crystal Dynamics was not the right choice for a service game:

(…) The adoption of the game-service model has highlighted issues that we will likely face in our future game development projects, such as the need to select game designs that match the unique skills and tastes of our studios and our development teams.



In other words, according to Matsuda Crystal Dynamics did not have the necessary skills to create a game-service (and / or taste). Square Enix therefore believes that the project should have been entrusted to another of its studios. However, the report does show that Square Enix do not intend to abandon the game-service model, which the publisher still considers relevant.

While the new bet we made with this title produced a disappointing result, we are sure that the game-service approach will continue to gain importance at the heart of an industry increasingly oriented towards service.

As a reminder, Marvel’s Avengers recently suffered the wrath of gamers again, over the implementation of XP boosts, which have since had to be removed. Marvel’s Avengers was released on September 4, 2020 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Stadia.