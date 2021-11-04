Marvel’s Avengers: finally a release date for Spider-Man, the raid Son discordant with Klaw and the overhaul of some systems of the game

The last few weeks have been eventful for Marvel’s Avengers, in question, the addition in store of object to be bought with real money and which made it possible to advance our characters and their equipment more quickly. Yes, it was akin to pay-to-win, although there is no dimension PvP, corn this made the players bitch enough that Crystal Dynamics apologize at the start of the week and withdraw these boosters from the sale.

But what interests us now are the next content additions and changes to the gaming experience, the same ones that were unveiled in early September. Yes it means we finally have a date for the arrival of Spiderman on PS5 and PS4 ! Even if the studio still does not show any visual of its “event” or of the character (apart from the shadow of the roadmap which does not tell us anything about it), we will be able to play it from November 30 thanks to patch 2.2. The article on the official website mentions the presence of challenges allowing to live its history through theAvengers Initiative and the fact that the Peter Parker of this universe will discover the plans of theAIM aimed at acquiring new technology for making synthoids invincible, which will lead him to ally himself with the Avengers, more particularly Ms. Marvel and Black widow.

The other main novelty will be the Raid of Klaw, Its discordant, which will require four players to form a team to overcome this terrible enemy always wishing to annihilate the Wakanda following the events of the extension published in August. Otherwise, it is on the side of the modifications of the game systems that everything will be played out, with to start a increase in Power maximum to 175 against 150 currently, the addition of the possibility of recycle our equipment to improve others by Power like what does Destiny 2, the gain of cosmetics by spending the currency gleaned while playing rather than having to spend real money (via a selection, not all will be available of course) and an option for farmer a weekly reward for each eligible hero rather than just one, among other things.





Before that, the event Tachyonic anomaly will return November 14-18, the opportunity to collect some rewards.

