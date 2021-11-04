Marvel’s Avengers: Spider-Man arrival finally dated for PS5 and PS4 players

The follow-up to the Marvel’s Avengers game hasn’t really been a smooth river for the teams at Crystal Dynamics. Between broken promises and disavowal on the part of Square Enix very recently, the game is increasingly seen as a wet firecracker. However, the developers are doing against bad luck and are trying to rectify their image with cheerful announcements as has been the case in recent days.

After quickly performing a masterful about-face following the announcement at the beginning of October of the introduction of pay-to-win elements, including experience boosts to be purchased in store, the developers have waited almost a month before doing a proper back-pedaling. Faced with the discontent of the players, Crystal Dynamics tries to be forgiven and it could be that the announcement related to the arrival of a new superhero softens the mores.

The nightmare soon over for Spidey?

The introduction of the spider-man into the game Marvel’s Avengers is undoubtedly one of the subjects which ruffles the hair the most players evolving on Sony’s PlayStation ecosystem. It must be said that PS4 and PS5 players have been extremely patient because they still have not seen the color of the Weaver since its announcement in August 2020 for a release in early 2021.

Towards the end of September, Dan Matlack of Crystal Dynamics had mentioned some elements around this event “New Hero Event: Spider-Man”, but doubts still persist on the possibility or not of playing Spidey. At the time, Dan Matlack was talking about cutscenes and a story, without being totally reassuring.

Still, the players PS4 and PS5 should be fixed soon on this point because, according to the blog post posted by Square Enix, the arrival of Spider-Man in the game would now be recorded and planned for November 30.





In addition, the article indicates that the players will have in particular the right ” to experience the story of Spider-Man through a series of unlockable challenges (…) “. All the elements that will accompany the arrival of Spider-Man appear on the updated roadmap above: we note, among other things, the deployment of a new raid featuring Klaw.

