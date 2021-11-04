Marvel’s Midnight Suns to dazzle us later than we expected, Firaxis changes release date

The release date of a game is arguably the most difficult subject for development studios and publishers to tackle. Sometimes, taken by the excitement of a mainstream revelation or the optimism of the development schedule, dates are given a hair too early and, unfortunately, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is no exception.

The next Firaxis strategy, featuring the superheroes of the Marvel team, was the subject of many rumors before being revealed in broad daylight, during the gamescom period, against a backdrop of a cover pleasantly surprising of the title Enter Sandman from Metallica. Under the spell of the trailer and the promises of the game, which was subsequently revealed through a number of images and extracts including a twenty-minute commented video, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, confident, already gave us an appointment in March 2022. But that was before.

Marvel will be basking in the sun in the summer of 2022

Firaxis may be hard at work on a turn-based strategy game, it seems the development studio has moved its pawns a little too fast. The problem is that it is impossible to turn back, which forces the teams working on the game to review their tactics because, as they stand, Marvel’s Midnight Suns plans to have ” more story, cutscenes and general polish As Creative Director Jake Solomon and franchise lead producer Garth DeAngelis announced in a statement on Twitter.





With one and the same voice, those in charge have declared the ” very difficult decision to delay »The release of the game. Thus, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will not be released, as initially announced, in March 2022 but rather in the second half of the year 2022.. Therefore, the new output window suggests an output interval going from June 2022 to December 2022.

In the above message, both executives are aware that “ many fans were looking forward to playing the game next spring “And explain that this decision” was not taken lightly “. On the contrary, this additional period will allow them to have more time at their disposal ” to make it the best game possible “.