Match: The nervousness of his players, the content of the match, Wijnaldum, his tactical choices, etc., the complete conf ‘of Pochettino after Leipzig / PSG (2-2)

After the draw, however very little controlled by his team in Leipzig (2-2), Mauricio Pochettino presented himself at a press conference and he largely played down the situation. He rather underlined the character of his troops, put forward the second period or assured that the PSG had controlled the match over time. He also mentioned the double scorer Gini Wijnaldum.

You have emphasized the character of your team a lot in recent weeks. How do you explain that there was so much nervousness, especially at the start and end of the match?

“We started the game by conceding a goal on their first chance. The team was a little nervous when it came to controlling the ball, facing a team that began to believe it at the first doubt we had, a team full of energy, a team that we knew that it was going to cause us difficulties. But as you said in your question, we have been able to come back with character, fighting with a sense of sacrifice, which should perhaps not be the characteristic of a team like Paris Saint Germain but which is a good base. to build things. In the end, it’s a shame that we conceded a goal in the last moments when we had a lot of chances, especially in the second half, to score another goal to kill the game. So yes, we are a little disappointed but at the same time the team showed again great character, resilience, and overcame the difficulty. “

Manchester City are placed in front of you in the group standings, does that change anything for you?

“It doesn’t change anything at all. The goal is to qualify and if we can be first, so much the better. We must seek to qualify there and thus take the first place. The only thing that changes is that we were first and they were second so far, and now it’s the other way around. Ultimately, the long-term goal is always to qualify for the next round. ”

Are you disappointed with the content offered by your players in the game, not to have been able to compete more with Leipzig?

” No ! Like the players, I am disappointed with the first fifteen / twenty minutes which cost us a lot. Perhaps the biggest disappointment, not to have started the meeting the way we wanted. It’s a disappointment for me, but also for the players. Then I think we were able to compete, especially in terms of energy and play. We were able to score two goals in the first half. We could have put a third on Kylian’s last action. In the second half, I believe that control of the game has shifted to our side. The team felt better, were much quieter. We had opportunities to kill the game, it’s a shame. The best chances were for PSG. We spared no effort to win, we conceded a goal at the end with this penalty, no luck. But the disappointment mainly concerns the first fifteen / twenty minutes during which the team did not convey a good image. But I’m going to repeat myself about character, resilience, whatever it took to stay in the game and turn things around. “





What football factors do you attribute the loss of control of PSG in the second half?

“I don’t think we’ve lost control. I even think we got it very clearly, except for the first fifteen or twenty minutes. In the second half, we had control of the game throughout. There was this action, that of the penalty, which made us lose all three points, but control was on our side. It always comes down to the same thing: football is all about scoring goals at key moments. We have the option to do that and kill the match but we haven’t taken it. When a match is open, the opponent always has the opportunity to score at any time. They got it, and it’s a shame for us tonight. “

Georginio Wijnaldum started this evening and more than responded with his double. Is this the opportunity for him to return to the midfield and to integrate permanently into PSG?

“We can’t predict the future, time travel. As always, we will use the analysis of player performance to decide on the roster. We have a squad of 33 players. Each player can have these kinds of moments, it is just up to us to make the decision (to line them up or not). I’m glad Wijnaldum scored those goals. “

Can you explain to us what you tactically asked your players, especially in the first half? We saw Danilo go down in the axis, sometimes with a defense to three… What were the precise instructions in the offensive and defensive phases?

“Oh, it would take us an hour or more to go into all of this. We would need a tactical conference to talk about football. It is not easy to explain quickly, so that it is understood and that the people reading or listening to you can understand as well. Ultimately, in terms of offensive and defensive animations, we work several situations depending on our objectives, our needs and very often the behavior of the opponent. Sometimes it works, other times it doesn’t. In football, theory is one thing and practice is another. This is why it is very difficult to explain exactly what the instructions were. “