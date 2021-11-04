Maurizio Sarri and Gérald Darmanin’s “bullshit” on Lazio Rome supporters

Maurizio Sarri, the coach of Lazio Rome, said the French authorities had made ” bullshit “ by publishing a press release prohibiting the movement of supporters of the Roman club in Marseille in which are mentioned “The repeated interpretation of fascist songs and the performance of Nazi salutes”.
“Who wrote this press release? Is it the French authorities? So if I were Lotito (the president of Lazio), I would invite the French Minister of the Interior to come and see a Lazio match at home. He would realize that he did something stupid ”, said the Italian coach at a press conference on Wednesday evening, on the eve of the match against OM at the Orange Vélodrome stadium.
The wrath of Lazio
The travel ban for Lazio supporters irritated the Roman club earlier this week. In addition to the evocation of fascist chants and Nazi salutes, the decree of the Ministry of the Interior justified this decision by “The violent behavior of some supporters” from Lazio “On a recurring basis around stadiums and in the city centers of meeting places”.
The Roman club reacted with a statement on Monday: “We cannot accept a gratuitous offense to all our supporters and to the club, which has always fought all types of discrimination with concrete actions. […] We are therefore awaiting an explanation from the institutions and a clear position taken by our diplomacy towards this “apeuprism” which should outraged all Italians. “
In this tense context, the players of Lazio circulated in Marseille with an anonymous vehicle, abandoning the official bus. Maurizio Sarri should do without his flagship player, Ciro Immobile this Thursday evening. He is one of the summons, but he suffers from intestinal problems and pain in one knee. The only other player unavailable, Mattia Zaccagni remained in Rome.