Media concentration: a commission of inquiry will set up in the Senate

The obstacle has been lifted. Meeting on November 2 at the end of the afternoon, the Senate Law Commission ruled admissible the proposal of the Socialist, Republican and Environmental Group (SER) to create a commission of inquiry into media concentration. The request was formally filed on October 27. As the Socialist Group made use of its drawing rights, that is to say one creation per year of a commission of inquiry or information mission, the Conference of Presidents (the main body in the organization of parliamentary work) had only to take note of it. It met this Tuesday, November 2, in the early evening.

According to the title of the commission of inquiry, the senators will have the task of “shedding light on the processes that have allowed or may lead to a concentration in the media in France and to assess the impact of this concentration on democracy” .

A powerful instrument of parliamentary control, the commission of inquiry allows the organization of hearings of personalities under oath, who are required to respond to the summons. Perjury before the national representation in this context is punishable by law. Asked by Public Senate last week on the people likely to be heard by the future commission of inquiry, Sylvie Robert had indicated her wish to see “key players on this subject, especially those who are at the forefront of the issue” . The president of the PS group, Patrick Kanner, for his part opened the door on October 20 to a possible hearing of Vincent Bolloré. “We need to know. The concentration of power in the hands of one man can weaken our political system. “





Among the topical subjects put forward in the explanatory memorandum to the request of the socialist group, appear the merger project between TF1 and M6 but also the “numerous direct takeovers” of the media by the Bolloré group, in particular in the Lagardère group (Europe 1, Journal du Dimanche). The text of the Socialist senators also mentions the former acquisitions and holdings of the Drahi group (BFMTV, Liberation or even L’Express) or the concentration movement at work in the local press. “The regional daily press is now in the hands of only five or six players,” they recalled.

The 21 members of the commission of inquiry into media concentration will be appointed on Thursday, November 18.

In addition, the Conference of Presidents also took note of the creation of a commission of inquiry on “ the growing influence of private consulting firms on public policy », At the request of the Communist, Republican, Citizen and Ecologist (CRCE) group. Its composition will also be known on November 18.