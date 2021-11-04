More

    Medvedev qualified, Monfils crosses the obstacle Mannarino, Gaston eliminates Carreno Busta … Relive the third day

    Gaël Monfils won the duel of the French and will challenge Novak Djokovic in the third round. Some time before, Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to retire.

    After a difficult Tuesday day for the French contingent, with the eliminations of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Richard Gasquet, Hugo Gaston victorious against Pablo Carreno Busta and Gaël Monfils, authoritarian against Adrian Mannarino, allowed the last French in the running to shine on Wednesday 3 November.

    As for the favorites, Alexander Zverev won without forcing against Dusan Lajovic, just like Daniil Medvedev against Ilya Ivashka. For his part, Stefanos Tsitsipas gave up in the first set (4-2) against Popyrin. Decreased by an injury, the Greek preferred to preserve himself for the Masters. Another surprise, Félix Auger-Aliassime fell in front of Dominik Koepfer. Andrey Rublev also crashed against Taylor Fritz.



