Meet 2:00 p.m. for full testing of the Intel Core 12600K, 12700K, and 12900K processors

It is therefore in less than two hours that we will offer you the tests of the new processors.. We have three models in our hands, the, theand the

On the program, production, gaming, consumption, temperatures and overclocking, well, if we are finished, because we are still in the middle of it.

/>



A little reminder of the forces involved:

We start with the Core i5-12600K. The 12600K is therefore in 6P + 4E, so 6 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 16 Threads in total. The processor has 9.5 MB of L2 cache and 20 MB of L3 cache memory. For speeds, the 6P will run from 3.7 to 4.9 GHz and the 4E from 2.8 to 3.6 GHz. The TDP is 125 watts base and 150 watts in Turbo mode. The CPU has a DDR4 3200 and DDR5 4800 memory controller on board.

There is also an integrated GPU in UHD 770 based on 32 EU Xe. The GPU runs from 300 to 1500 MHz. Finally, we have 20 PCI Express 5.0 lanes. The price of the processor is announced at 299 dollars.





Now the Core i7-12700K. It is in 8P + 4E, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 20 Threads in total. The processor has 12 MB of L2 cache and 25 MB of L3 cache memory The frequencies are, for the 8P of 3.6 4.9 GHz and the 4c ​​of 2.7 3.8 GHz. In Turbo Max Boost 3.0 mode, the processor will be able to climb 5.0 GHz. The TDP is 125 watts base and 190 watts in Turbo mode. The CPU has a DDR4 3200 and DDR5 4800 memory controller on board.

There is also an integrated GPU in UHD 770 based on 32 EU Xe. The GPU runs from 300 to 1450 MHz. Finally, we have 20 PCI Express 5.0 lanes. The price of the processor is announced 409 dollars.

We end on the Core i9-12900K. A CPU in 8P and 8E, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 8 Gracemont cores, so 24 Threads in total. The processor has 20 MB of L2 cache and 30 MB of L3 cache memory. For speeds, the 8P runs at 3.2 5.1 GHz and the 8E at 2.4 3.9 GHz. In Turbo Max, the processor will be able to climb 5.2 GHz. For the TDP, we are 125 watts base and 241 in Turbo. The CPU has a DDR4 3200 and DDR5 4800 memory controller on board.

There is also an integrated GPU in UHD 770 based on 32 EU Xe. The GPU runs from 300 to 1550 MHz. Finally, we have 20 PCI Express 5.0 lanes. The price of the processor is announced at 589 dollars.