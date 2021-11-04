Meghan Markle: two senators denounce pressure from the Duchess of Sussex

Engaged for parental leave in the United States, Meghan Markle does not hesitate to use her title and her contacts to make her ideas heard. What annoy some Republican senators, who received a phone call from the Duchess.

When she has an idea, she goes all the way to make it heard. Now settled in Los Angeles with her husband, their two children Archie and Lilibet, Meghan Markle is more involved than ever in the politics of her native country, which she found after three years in Great Britain, after her royal wedding. Already very committed before marrying Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex has never hidden her feminist opinions, her disagreement with Donald Trump, but also the fight to make life easier for parents. His last hobbyhorse: parental leave. For several weeks now, she has taken it into her head to defend the importance of establishing parental leave rights for all after the birth of a child, in particular by emphasizing her own experience.

In the United States, there is in fact no leave, neither paternity, nor maternity, the law only guarantees the right to a woman or a man to be absent for “family reasons” up to twelve weeks without pay, and to find his post on his return. What Meghan Markle wants to change, so much so that she has decided to send her message directly to the upper echelons of power, and this by contacting senators. To the point of, sometimes, crossing the line? Indeed, two Republican senators, Susan Collins and Shelley Moore Capito, today accuse the Duchess of Sussex having “pressured” on them, in order to defend parental leave.

An initiative taken by Meghan Markle herself?

“Shocked” by the initiative of Meghan Markle, the two senators, from Maine and West Virginia, obviously did not appreciate that it call them unexpectedly on their personal mobile numbers, and that she uses her royal title to assert her word. “To my surprise she called me on my private line and introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex which is quite ironic”, thus entrusted Susan Collins, tackling in passing the ex-actress who continues to use her title, whereas she recently left the royal family.

According to the site Politico, this technique of approach questionable for some, would not be due to the simple fact of Meghan Markle, since Kirsten Gillibrand, Democratic senator from New York, affirmed that it was herself who had mandated the Duchess for this mission, in him providing the personal numbers of several senators. And the mission is not over, since the wife of prince Harry will multiply the appeals in the coming days, thus securing a place in “a working group to reflect on long-term paid holidays”, said Kristen Gillibrand.

