MENU. Covid-19: in Occitania, 9 departments on alert, what will change at the start of the school year for your children?

From November 8, several French departments will be subject to new restriction measures. The main sector concerned: it is the school. In Occitanique, 9 of the 13 departments in the region are affected by these new measures. La Dépêche du Midi takes stock.

In its last update on the health situation in Occitania, the Regional Health Agency did not mince words when speaking of “epidemiological recovery”. At a time when the fifth wave of Vovid-19 contaminations begins to take shape in France, the health authorities of the region remain on alert and for good reason: six of the thirteen departments of the regional territory have an incidence rate that exceeds the alert threshold (50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

Faced with this epidemic resumption, the health authorities have decided: many departments will go on level 2 epidemic alert in the country. These departments (57 in mainland France) will be subject to stricter restriction measures from Monday, November 8. In this regard, Occitania will not be spared: 9 departments will be affected by these new restrictions from Monday. These are the departments colored in yellow in the map shown below (if no card is displayed, please deactivate your ad blocker).

The following are thus concerned: the Pyrénées-Orientales, Aude, Tarn, Aveyron, Lot, Tarn-et-Garonne, Gers, and Hautes-Pyrénées. In New Aquitaine, the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, the Landes and the Lot-et-Garonnes, among others, will also be affected by these new measures.





These restrictive measures will primarily concern the school. In these departments, the compulsory mask wearing from primary school will make its return from this Monday, November 8, but this is not the only change. The health protocol that was decided by the government invokes other novelties.

A compulsory level of mixing : The departments which were in level 1 of alert were the object of a simple limitation of groupings in their school establishment. In schools, colleges and high schools located in departments classified as level 2 alert, the Ministry of Education indicates that the (compulsory) mixing of students will now be limited by level.

Limitation of sports activities : During sport, schools located in departments on level 2 alert will be prohibited from offering indoor contact physical and sports activities. Teachers will also have to adapt sports practices to certain distancing measures.

: During sport, schools located in departments on level 2 alert will be prohibited from offering indoor contact physical and sports activities. Teachers will also have to adapt sports practices to certain distancing measures. More regular surface cleaning: According to the ministry, in the schools concerned, the disinfection of the surfaces most affected by the pupils will now have to be carried out several times a day.